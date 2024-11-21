What do you get when you combine double digit API's, a first-class Sanity editorial experience and every facet of performance optimised... We really pulled out all the stops for the Money Atlas project, and we couldn't be prouder.

Take it for a spin, maybe sign up for a credit card or two, the worlds your oyster.

Features:

90+ performance site-wide with heavy analytics tools

Wide range of API's pulling content into Sanity

User-enrichment, and AI automation with Sanity AI assist

Micro-animations with Framer Motion & TailwindCSS

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