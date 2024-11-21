See how we built our intranet. Live + Q&A, June 30

Money Atlas

Building a lightning-fast credit card comparison platform in 6 weeks flat with Next.js and Sanity

By Roboto Studio & Jono and 4 others

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Project Shots

We built a lightning fast homepage with a little playful animation that's completely customisable with a page builder from the ground up
We created categories for the client to be able to add, which they're able to assign credit cards and other services to, to rank accordingly
In-depth reviews of the credit cards with a rich portable text editor. Maximises the flow when creating content. We're always aiming for editorial zen
In-depth comparison table completely handled with Sanity and various credit card APIs
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