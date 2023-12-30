Skip to content
🚀 Catch up on our latest product releases

Snehil Tripathi

Project manager, full time cat whisperer

hello@roboto.studio
London
Joined: January 2022
Project Manager

Latest contributions

Futurepedia
Made with Sanity

5500+ AI Tools, one hell of a GROQ query and Top-notch Structured Content. Building the perfect editorial experience with Futurepedia

About Snehil

Hi I'm Snehil, and I'm the project manager at Roboto Studio. You'll find me posting about client experience, workflow optimisation and tricks and tips to make the development team hate you slightly less.

Expertise