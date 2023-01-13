CoolPlanet Marketing website

CoolPlanet is a decarbonisation platform, who help enterprise-level organisations achieve net zero carbon and cut their energy bills along the way. Through a combination of industry-leading engineers and software, CoolPlanet is one of the only end-to-end solutions on the market, not only offering a platform for reporting and monitoring, but also expertise and onsite engineering execution, too.

This USP became a key part of the brief for this project and one of the ways we tackled it, was to underpin everything with layered visuals throughout the site – these combine photography of engineers with stylised components from their software giving equal balance to both. Sanity was particularly useful for this feature because we could build in easy-to-use fields that allow for multiple layers to be uploaded for every visual.