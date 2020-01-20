Case study
A powerful backend for Australia's second largest health insurer
ahm needed a sustainable way to manage content across two React apps. They turned to Sanity for a decoupled solution. Results included improved customer experience, better sales performance, and content management capabilities for business users.
Use case
A flexible single-source CMS for multiple apps.
Timeline
5 weeks
Industry
Health Insurance
Employees
200
Sanity made it possible to focus on building new customer features instead of unnecessary content management tasks. Within 5 weeks we were in production!
About the customer
ahm provides health insurance to over 700,000 Australians. Its parent company, Medibank Private is Australia's second largest private health insurance provider with 3.8 million members.
Application
Content Management
Website
Mobile App
Integrations
CRM
