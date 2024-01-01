Combining technology and storytelling to create impact
Sanity has massively changed the pace of innovation for us. All of a sudden, everything that we might want to do is feasible. So not only does it allow us to kind of think ahead and think more creatively as what we want to do with our product, but we have the knowledge that we'll actually be able to do it.
Key benefits
- Streamlined tech stack: Consolidated from 2 CMSes to Sanity to run product and marketing content centrally.
- Flexible, fast innovation: Launched a new revenue generating product MVP in 2 sprints.
- Intuitive and user friendly: Easy for teams to onboard and be empowered to work.
About the company
WaterBear is the first interactive streaming platform dedicated to the future of our planet. It allows you to watch inspirational and award-winning content, interact with hundreds of nonprofits, and take action instantly.
When Waterbear was looking to scale beyond the capabilities of their previous CMS, they were looking to combine two key differentiators of their product: high-impact video and non-video elements—like community pages for one of their 100 NGO partners or action elements. They began exploring headless CMSes and Sanity became "the only choice" to meet their needs.
It's really the flexibility and the scalability that made Sanity stand out. The kind of perfectly sized building blocks meant that we were very confident that we would be able to develop anything we wanted to.