See how Sanity can work for you

Key benefits

No DevOps Overhead

Within minutes the developers had everything they need to get started with building content models. No need to set up databases and servers.

Flexible Customization

The client needed a custom integration with their DAM. With the extensible studio, the developers could build their own input components using React.

Reusability

The developers could reuse their content models and custom input components across the custom editing experiences for the different parts of the projects.

Sanity is unparalleled in how easy it is to get started and get going. Daniel Skogly developer @ TRY Apt