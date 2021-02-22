Initial value template with current user

Knut Melvær
Use data for the current logged in user as initial values in a new document
// initialValueTemplates.js
import T from '@sanity/base/initial-value-template-builder'
import userStore from 'part:@sanity/base/user'
export default {
...T.defaults,
T.template({
id: 'newsStory',
title: 'News story',
schemaType: 'newsStory',
value: async () => {
const {name, id} = await userStore.getUser('me')
return {
author: {
name,
id,
_type: 'author'
},
}
}
})
}
/*
Shape of the user object from userStore.getUser('me'):
{
"id": "pCuO6i54C",
"projectId": "3do82whm",
"displayName": "Your name",
"familyName": "Your family name",
"givenName": "Your given name",
"middleName": "Your middle name",
"imageUrl": "<your-avatar-image>",
"createdAt": "2018-04-02T14:21:46.688Z",
"updatedAt": "2020-12-30T08:21:25.286Z",
"isCurrentUser": true
}
*/
export default {
name: 'author',
type: 'object',
title: 'Author',
fields: [
{
name: 'name',
type: 'string',
title: 'Full name'
},
{
name: 'id',
type: 'string',
title: 'User ID',
readOnly: true,
description: `This author's user ID. Used for workflow scripts and similar.`
}
]
}
This example shows how to use the
userStore to fetch the logged-in user, and use the data from the user object to populate an
author field using the Initial Value Templates API.
