How to conditionally build an javascript object with features in

I've been tinkering with RSS-feeds for podcasts in CLIs, Express and Serverless functions lately, which involves both parsing and constructing complex objects with lots of fields and information. Since you're dealing with user-generated data from different sources, you aren't guaranteed that all fields are populated all the times. Some fields are optional as well.

Earlier I would deal with this by conditionally applying new keys on an object like this:

function episodeParser ( data ) { const { id , title , description , optionalField , anotherOptionalField } = data const parsedEpisode = { guid : id , title , summary : description } if ( optionalField ) { parsedEpisode . optionalField = optionalField } else if ( anotherOptionalField ) { parsedEpisode . anotherOptionalField = anotherOptionalField } return parsedEpisode }

This isn't exactly smooth (but it works). I could also do nifty things with looping the object keys and so on, but that entails code that's a bit more convoluted and you don't get a good sense of what the data object is either.

Yet again, new syntax in ES6 comes to the rescue, and I found a pattern where I was able to rewrite the code over to something like this:

function episodeParser ( { id , title , description = 'No summary' , optionalField , anotherOptionalField } ) { return { guid : id , title , summary : description , ... ( optionalField && { optionalField } , ... ( anotherOptionalField && { anotherOptionalField } ) } }

If we put the function into action, it would look something like this:

const data = { id : 1 , title : 'An episode' , description : 'An episode summary' , anotherOptionalField : 'some data' } episodeParser ( data )

This function has a couple of features. The first is parameter object destructuring, which is a good pattern if you want to deal with lots of arguments in a function. The second is the three dots spread syntax ( ... ), which here is used to “spread” the object if the condition is true-ish, which we check if the AND operator ( && ). What you end up with is a neat concise function which is also easy to test.

You can see it action in our podcast feeds implementation for express.js and netlify lambdas.