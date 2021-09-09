Launching Conditional Fields: Release Party Recap

We wanted to celebrate the release of conditional fields, a long-awaited feature, with the community. So we invited you to a virtual meetup on Wednesday, Aug 25th.

We had the great pleasure of sharing this feature release with over 100 people from all over the world. Some even woke up in the middle of the night to attend – we’re both humbled and amazed.

Tweet by: @ _NicholasShaw Nicholas Shaw @kmelve @sanity_io @Hopin This 1 of 114 will be getting up at 3am to join, excited for conditional fields out of the box!

This was also a great opportunity to invite our community to join us on stage to showcase how they use Sanity for their daily work.

Moving 26 marketing sites to one content lake

Karin Hendrikson is a frontend developer at YoungCapital and shared their process of moving 26 hard-coded marketing sites to the Gatsby.js and Sanity.io combo. Karin demoed an impressive setup that lets them manage content for all 26 sites from one studio, including landing pages and forms.

jot.works: A new SaaS with Sanity.io and SvelteKit

Jacob and Ivy, co-founders of a new note-taking app called Jot, showed us how they use Sanity to power their marketing site. The flexibility of Sanity makes updating key information on their homepage - like supported platforms - a breeze. This is also a demonstration that SvelteKit, despite its early days, can be used in production.

Conditions may apply

Part of maintaining public open-source software is getting feature requests. It’s both a great way to get feedback on where your software can improve, but it can also be a source of stress and guilt. Especially when feature requests that seem totally reasonable go untouched for… years. We’ve heard from a lot of people that they wanted the ability to control the visibility of fields in the content editor, based on the values of other fields, also known as “conditional fields.” It’s a super useful feature that improves the editor experience.

It was quite a relief to be able to close the two issues in the Sanity GitHub repository: “Possibility to render fields based on conditions (computed fields) #677” (from 2018) and “Feature Request: Pass a callback to 'hidden' parameter for conditionally-hidden fields #1224” (from 2019). We even got to do it live at the virtual release party that we hosted for the community.

And here's the slide deck!

Stay tuned for our next meetup in late September – we're looking forward to seeing you there!