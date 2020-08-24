Sanity.io on the Google Cloud Platform podcast

We were recently invited to the Google Cloud Platform Podcast to talk about the history of Sanity.io and the state of content management systems. We sent Simen Svale Skogsrud and Knut Melvær to talk with the GCP Podcast’s lovely hosts Max Saltonstall and Mark Mirchandani.

Head over to the podcast site, or search for “Google Cloud Platform Podcast” in your favorite podcast player, and you should be able to find the episode there.