sanity-plugin-timelinejs

sanity install timelinejs
This plugin install schemas for hosting content for Timeline.js. A simple example frontend can be found at codesandbox.io.
Simple GROQ formatting in order to get the correct content structure:
*[_type == "timeline"][0]{ "title": title{ "media": media{ "url": asset->url, caption, credit }, "text": title{ headline, "text": text[][0].children[][0].text } }, events[]->{ "media": media{ caption, credit, "url": image.asset->url }, start_date, "text": text{ headline, "text": text[][0].children[][0].text } } }
