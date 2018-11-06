Pricing update: Free users
sanity-plugin-timelinejs

By Knut Melvær

Sanity Timeline.js schemas

This plugin install schemas for hosting content for Timeline.js. A simple example frontend can be found at codesandbox.io.

Simple GROQ formatting in order to get the correct content structure:

*[_type == "timeline"][0]{
  "title": title{
    "media": media{
      "url": asset->url,
        caption,
        credit
    },
    "text": title{
      headline,
      "text": text[][0].children[][0].text
    }
  },
  events[]->{
    "media": media{
      caption,
      credit,
      "url": image.asset->url
    },
    start_date,
    "text": text{
      headline,
      "text": text[][0].children[][0].text
    }
  }
}

Install command

sanity install timelinejs

