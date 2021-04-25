NextAuth Sanity

Welcome to next-auth-sanity 👋

NextAuth Adapter and Provider for Sanity

Overview

Features

Saving users and account in Sanity

Email Provider Support

Retrieving of full linked provider information for a user

Auth with Credentials

Hash Credentials Passwords with Argon2

Database sessions

Database sessions are not implemented, this adapter relies on usage of JSON Web Tokens for stateless session management.

Privacy and user information

Storing people's user credentials is always a big responsibility. Make sure you understand the risks and inform your users accordingly. This adapter store the user information with the _id on the user. path. In other words, these documents can't be queried without authentication, even if your dataset is set to be public. That also means that these documents are available for everyone that's part of your Sanity project.

Requirements

Sanity Token for Read+Write

Installation

yarn

yarn add next-auth-sanity

npm

npm i next-auth-sanity

Usage

Full Example

import NextAuth , { NextAuthOptions } from 'next-auth' ; import Providers from 'next-auth/providers' ; import { NextApiRequest , NextApiResponse } from 'next' ; import { SanityAdapter , SanityCredentials } from 'next-auth-sanity' ; import { client } from 'your/sanity/client' ; const options : NextAuthOptions = { providers : [ Providers . GitHub ( { clientId : process . env . GITHUB_CLIENT_ID , clientSecret : process . env . GITHUB_CLIENT_SECRET } ) , SanityCredentials ( client ) ] , session : { jwt : true } , adapter : SanityAdapter ( client ) } ; export default ( req : NextApiRequest , res : NextApiResponse ) => NextAuth ( req , res , options ) ;

Sanity Schemas

you can install this package in your studio project and use the schemas like this

import createSchema from 'part:@sanity/base/schema-creator' ; import schemaTypes from 'all:part:@sanity/base/schema-type' ; import { user , account , verificationRequest } from 'next-auth-sanity/schemas' ; export default createSchema ( { name : 'default' , types : schemaTypes . concat ( [ user , account , verificationRequest ] ) } ) ;

or copy paste the schemas

export default { name : 'user' , title : 'User' , type : 'document' , fields : [ { name : 'name' , title : 'Name' , type : 'string' } , { name : 'email' , title : 'Email' , type : 'string' } , { name : 'image' , title : 'Image' , type : 'url' } , { name : 'password' , type : 'string' , hidden : true } ] } ;

export default { name : 'account' , title : 'Account' , type : 'document' , fields : [ { name : 'providerType' , type : 'string' } , { name : 'providerId' , type : 'string' } , { name : 'providerAccountId' , type : 'string' } , { name : 'refreshToken' , type : 'string' } , { name : 'accessToken' , type : 'string' } , { name : 'accessTokenExpires' , type : 'string' } , { name : 'user' , title : 'User' , type : 'reference' , to : { type : 'user' } } ] } ;

export default { name : 'verification-request' , title : 'Verification Request' , type : 'document' , fields : [ { name : 'identifier' , title : 'Identifier' , type : 'string' } , { name : 'token' , title : 'Token' , type : 'string' } , { name : 'expires' , title : 'Expires' , type : 'date' } ] } ;

Sign Up and Sign In With Credentials

Setup

API Route

import { signUpHandler } from 'next-auth-sanity' ; import { client } from 'your/sanity/client' ; export default signUpHandler ( client ) ;

Client

import { signUp } from 'next-auth-sanity/client' ; import { signIn } from 'next-auth/client' ; const user = await signUp ( { email , password , name } ) ; await signIn ( 'credentials' , { redirect : false , email , password } ) ;

Author

👤 Fedeya elfedeminaya@gmail.com

🤝 Contributing

Contributions, issues and feature requests are welcome!

Feel free to check issues page.

Show your support

Give a ⭐️ if this project helped you!

This README was generated with ❤️ by readme-md-generator