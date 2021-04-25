Pricing update: Free users
NextAuth Sanity

By Federico Minaya

NextAuth Adapter and Provider for Sanity

Welcome to next-auth-sanity 👋

Version License: MIT

Overview

Features

  • Saving users and account in Sanity
  • Email Provider Support
  • Retrieving of full linked provider information for a user
  • Auth with Credentials
  • Hash Credentials Passwords with Argon2

Database sessions

Database sessions are not implemented, this adapter relies on usage of JSON Web Tokens for stateless session management.

Privacy and user information

Storing people's user credentials is always a big responsibility. Make sure you understand the risks and inform your users accordingly. This adapter store the user information with the _id on the user. path. In other words, these documents can't be queried without authentication, even if your dataset is set to be public. That also means that these documents are available for everyone that's part of your Sanity project.

Requirements

  • Sanity Token for Read+Write

Installation

yarn

yarn add next-auth-sanity

npm

npm i next-auth-sanity

Usage

Full Example

import NextAuth, { NextAuthOptions } from 'next-auth';
import Providers from 'next-auth/providers';
import { NextApiRequest, NextApiResponse } from 'next';
import { SanityAdapter, SanityCredentials } from 'next-auth-sanity';
import { client } from 'your/sanity/client';

const options: NextAuthOptions = {
  providers: [
    Providers.GitHub({
      clientId: process.env.GITHUB_CLIENT_ID,
      clientSecret: process.env.GITHUB_CLIENT_SECRET
    }),
    SanityCredentials(client) // only if you use sign in with credentials
  ],
  session: {
    jwt: true
  },
  adapter: SanityAdapter(client)
};

export default (req: NextApiRequest, res: NextApiResponse) =>
  NextAuth(req, res, options);

Sanity Schemas

you can install this package in your studio project and use the schemas like this

import createSchema from 'part:@sanity/base/schema-creator';

import schemaTypes from 'all:part:@sanity/base/schema-type';
import { user, account, verificationRequest } from 'next-auth-sanity/schemas';

export default createSchema({
  name: 'default',
  types: schemaTypes.concat([user, account, verificationRequest])
});

or copy paste the schemas

// user - required

export default {
  name: 'user',
  title: 'User',
  type: 'document',
  fields: [
    {
      name: 'name',
      title: 'Name',
      type: 'string'
    },
    {
      name: 'email',
      title: 'Email',
      type: 'string'
    },
    {
      name: 'image',
      title: 'Image',
      type: 'url'
    },
    {
      // this is only if you use credentials provider
      name: 'password',
      type: 'string',
      hidden: true
    }
  ]
};
// account - required

export default {
  name: 'account',
  title: 'Account',
  type: 'document',
  fields: [
    {
      name: 'providerType',
      type: 'string'
    },
    {
      name: 'providerId',
      type: 'string'
    },
    {
      name: 'providerAccountId',
      type: 'string'
    },
    {
      name: 'refreshToken',
      type: 'string'
    },
    {
      name: 'accessToken',
      type: 'string'
    },
    {
      name: 'accessTokenExpires',
      type: 'string'
    },
    {
      name: 'user',
      title: 'User',
      type: 'reference',
      to: { type: 'user' }
    }
  ]
};
// verification-request - only if you use email provider

export default {
  name: 'verification-request',
  title: 'Verification Request',
  type: 'document',
  fields: [
    {
      name: 'identifier',
      title: 'Identifier',
      type: 'string'
    },
    {
      name: 'token',
      title: 'Token',
      type: 'string'
    },
    {
      name: 'expires',
      title: 'Expires',
      type: 'date'
    }
  ]
};

Sign Up and Sign In With Credentials

Setup

API Route

// pages/api/sanity/signUp.ts
import { signUpHandler } from 'next-auth-sanity';
import { client } from 'your/sanity/client';

export default signUpHandler(client);

Client

import { signUp } from 'next-auth-sanity/client';
import { signIn } from 'next-auth/client';

const user = await signUp({
  email,
  password,
  name
});

await signIn('credentials', {
  redirect: false,
  email,
  password
});

Author

👤 Fedeya elfedeminaya@gmail.com

🤝 Contributing

Contributions, issues and feature requests are welcome!
Feel free to check issues page.

Show your support

Give a ⭐️ if this project helped you!

