NextAuth Sanity

NextAuth Adapter and Provider for Sanity
Database sessions are not implemented, this adapter relies on usage of JSON Web Tokens for stateless session management.
Storing people's user credentials is always a big responsibility. Make sure you understand the risks and inform your users accordingly. This adapter store the user information with the
_id on the
user. path. In other words, these documents can't be queried without authentication, even if your dataset is set to be public. That also means that these documents are available for everyone that's part of your Sanity project.
yarn add next-auth-sanity
npm i next-auth-sanity
import NextAuth, { NextAuthOptions } from 'next-auth';
import Providers from 'next-auth/providers';
import { NextApiRequest, NextApiResponse } from 'next';
import { SanityAdapter, SanityCredentials } from 'next-auth-sanity';
import { client } from 'your/sanity/client';
const options: NextAuthOptions = {
providers: [
Providers.GitHub({
clientId: process.env.GITHUB_CLIENT_ID,
clientSecret: process.env.GITHUB_CLIENT_SECRET
}),
SanityCredentials(client) // only if you use sign in with credentials
],
session: {
jwt: true
},
adapter: SanityAdapter(client)
};
export default (req: NextApiRequest, res: NextApiResponse) =>
NextAuth(req, res, options);
you can install this package in your studio project and use the schemas like this
import createSchema from 'part:@sanity/base/schema-creator';
import schemaTypes from 'all:part:@sanity/base/schema-type';
import { user, account, verificationRequest } from 'next-auth-sanity/schemas';
export default createSchema({
name: 'default',
types: schemaTypes.concat([user, account, verificationRequest])
});
or copy paste the schemas
// user - required
export default {
name: 'user',
title: 'User',
type: 'document',
fields: [
{
name: 'name',
title: 'Name',
type: 'string'
},
{
name: 'email',
title: 'Email',
type: 'string'
},
{
name: 'image',
title: 'Image',
type: 'url'
},
{
// this is only if you use credentials provider
name: 'password',
type: 'string',
hidden: true
}
]
};
// account - required
export default {
name: 'account',
title: 'Account',
type: 'document',
fields: [
{
name: 'providerType',
type: 'string'
},
{
name: 'providerId',
type: 'string'
},
{
name: 'providerAccountId',
type: 'string'
},
{
name: 'refreshToken',
type: 'string'
},
{
name: 'accessToken',
type: 'string'
},
{
name: 'accessTokenExpires',
type: 'string'
},
{
name: 'user',
title: 'User',
type: 'reference',
to: { type: 'user' }
}
]
};
// verification-request - only if you use email provider
export default {
name: 'verification-request',
title: 'Verification Request',
type: 'document',
fields: [
{
name: 'identifier',
title: 'Identifier',
type: 'string'
},
{
name: 'token',
title: 'Token',
type: 'string'
},
{
name: 'expires',
title: 'Expires',
type: 'date'
}
]
};
API Route
// pages/api/sanity/signUp.ts
import { signUpHandler } from 'next-auth-sanity';
import { client } from 'your/sanity/client';
export default signUpHandler(client);
Client
import { signUp } from 'next-auth-sanity/client';
import { signIn } from 'next-auth/client';
const user = await signUp({
email,
password,
name
});
await signIn('credentials', {
redirect: false,
email,
password
});
