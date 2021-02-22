Delete documents by filter

Knut Melvær
Knut runs developer relations at Sanity.io
Knut is located at Oslo, Norway
Visit Knut Melvær's profile
Migration script for deleting documents based on a GROQ filter
/**
* THIS SCRIPT DELETES DATA!
*
* To use this script:
* 1. Put this script in your studio-folder
* 2. Write a GROQ filter that outputs the documents you want to delete
* 3. Run `sanity dataset export` to backup your dataset before deleting a bunch of documents
* 4. Run `sanity exec deleteDocsByFilter.js --with-user-token` to delete the documents
*
* NOTE: For the time being you should not delete more than ~1000 documents in one transaction. This will change in the future.
* See docs:https://www.sanity.io/docs/http-api/http-mutations#deleting-multiple-documents-by-query
*/
import client from 'part:@sanity/base/client'
client
.delete({query: '*[_type == "aDocumentType"][0...999]'})
.then(console.log)
.catch(console.error)
This script lets you delete documents based on a GROQ filter. It can be run in a studio folder using
sanity exec deleteDocsByFilter.js --with-user-token. Note that this script deletes data, and it can be wise to test your query and export your dataset before running this.
Knut runs developer relations at Sanity.io
This can be used for blogs or articles where you want to possibly display next and previous article buttonsGo to Get current post, previous post, and next post
How to automatically generate linked headings with a custom serializerGo to Anchored Headings for Portable Text
Migration script to convert plain text to block content across your content lakeGo to Migrate plain text field to Portable Text
Simple content type for a question and answer patternGo to Frequently asked questions