Breaks for Portable Text

People sometimes wonder how to implement a <hr /> into Portable Text. The reason it's not part of the specification is that a “horizontal rule” is not a very semantic concept and pretty specific to HTML. However, “breaks” are commonly found in different text formats. For example, “page break,” “section break,” “chapter break,” and so on. This implementation lets you define what types of breaks you want to make available in your content model and how you can choose to translate it to a horizontal line in a React/HTML frontend, or a “Read more” button. You can explore a full demo of it here.