Deciding on fields and relationships

Our journey to build a content model with Sanity is well and truly underway. We’ve been through the what and why, looked at mental models, and built a foundation in code that we can use with real content. Here’s what we’ve made so far:

Our content model progress at the end of the last chapter

We have the basics in place for categories and articles, but there’s more to be done. Let’s dive back in...

Set up subscriptions

Example TODO: Provide small and large subscription plans.

Let subscription issues include different product variations (size, flavor, etc) every month. Note: For the purposes of this demo, product variations exist on CandiCorp’s PIM platform but are accessible in Sanity Studio (thanks to the “magic” of APIs). It’s possible to build out all these functionalities in Sanity, but we chose to include 3rd party services because: Modeling product variations, subscribers, and payment fields would require another chapter.

API integrations are an advantage of headless content platforms worth highlighting.

We could build a fixed array of subscription plans containing the small and large sizes we need. But using a document type is better in this case as it lets CandiCorp add more plans (including discounts and limited offers) later on.

export default { title : 'Subscription plan' , name : 'subscriptionPlan' , type : 'document' , fields : [ { title : 'Title' , name : 'title' , type : 'string' , } , { title : 'Slug' , name : 'slug' , type : 'slug' , options : { source : 'title' , maxLength : 96 , auto : true } } , { title : 'Active?' , name : 'active' , type : 'boolean' , } , { title : 'Summary' , name : 'summary' , type : 'text' , } , { title : 'Price' , name : 'price' , type : 'number' , validation : Rule => Rule . required ( ) . positive ( ) . precision ( 2 ) } ] }

Subscription issues need lists of different products, but they also need a quantity associated with each product listing. Let's bind quantities to products with a new productSelect object:

export default { title : 'Product select' , name : 'productSelect' , type : 'object' , fields : [ { title : 'Product' , name : 'product' , type : 'reference' , to : [ { type : 'product' } ] } , { title : 'Quantity' , name : 'quantity' , type : 'number' , validation : Rule => Rule . required ( ) . positive ( ) . integer ( ) } , ] }

Protip The object type is used to define custom content types that have fields including strings, numbers, arrays, and other object types.

Now we can reference that object in the subscriptionIssue document type:

export default { title : 'Subscription issue' , name : 'subscriptionIssue' , type : 'document' , fields : [ { title : 'Title' , name : 'title' , type : 'string' , } , { title : 'Ship date' , name : 'shipDate' , type : 'date' , } , { title : 'Plan type' , name : 'planType' , type : 'reference' , to : [ { type : 'subscriptionPlan' } , ] } , { title : 'Products' , name : 'products' , type : 'array' , of : [ { type : 'productSelect' , } ] } , ] }

Build an organization

Example TODO: An easy-to-manage staff directory with contact info.

Include role and department details for each member of staff.

Credit staff members who write articles. Nice to have: An organizational chart generated from staff and department data.

Our original mental model includes the staff members as a type. But can we say that all article authors will be staff members? Hard to know for certain. Let’s leave room for other possibilities and change this type to a person .

Changing the Staff Member type to a Person type allow outside contributors and be more flexible overall.

We can throw in some boolean fields to declare if our person is a staff member or author so we can filter based on the status of those fields when referencing person records within other documents.

export default { title : 'Person' , name : 'person' , type : 'document' , fields : [ { title : 'First Name' , name : 'firstName' , type : 'string' , } , { title : 'Last Name' , name : 'lastName' , type : 'string' , } , { title : 'Slug' , name : 'slug' , type : 'slug' , } , { title : 'Image' , name : 'image' , type : 'image' , options : { hotspot : true } , } , { title : 'Bio' , name : 'bio' , type : 'text' , } , { title : 'Staff member?' , name : 'staff' , type : 'boolean' , } , { title : 'Author?' , name : 'author' , type : 'boolean' , } , { title : 'Role' , name : 'role' , type : 'reference' , to : [ { type : 'role' } , ] } , { title : 'Department' , name : 'department' , type : 'reference' , to : [ { type : 'department' } , ] } ] }

Roles and departments can be basic document types with a title and slug to start out. References to role and department can be left empty if the person is not a staff member.

In order to produce an organizational chart from structured content, we’ll need to add hierarchical relationships between different departments. We’ll tackle that in the next chapter.

Protip It’s OK to change your mind Don’t be concerned by the way we changed staff members to people. Iteration is an essential part of a healthy content modeling process. When you’re asking lots of questions and entertaining many possibilities you’re doing it right. Every choice comes with consequences and constraints, and your first idea for how to solve a problem may not be the best. So don’t let your initial hunch get in the way of exploring things from every angle. These dilemmas come with the territory, and you should expect to encounter lots of them. We’re all operating with built-in biases and incomplete perspectives. So embrace the questions, have an open mind to different points of view, and trust in the process.

Connect people to publications

Example TODO: Category references ✅

Author references

Implement rich text field

References to products and other articles within rich-text

Our first iteration of the Article type needs more fields. Articles are handy in lots of places like websites and catalogs, but what about newsletters or for documentation? We don't have a crystal ball, so let's leave wiggle room for our future selves with something flexible.

We can reference authors the same way we did categories, but how do we set up the main article field?

Wrangling Rich-Text

A big "blob" of Rich Text content lives at the heart of most articles. These fields usually contain headings, bullet lists, etc, and are a home for all the unique stuff you can’t turn into reusable parts. You’re reading rich-text right now, and Sanity’s solution to rich text is called Portable Text. We can add a basic Portable Text instance using the block type like so:

{ title : 'Content' , name : 'content' , type : 'array' , of : [ { type : 'block' } ] }

Portable Text is great because you get to store rich text as data, but you can also trick it out with custom references and annotations. Let’s do that with a new portableText array, add connections to products and articles, and throw an image block in for good measure.

export default { title : 'Rich Text' , name : 'portableText' , type : 'array' , of : [ { title : 'Block' , type : 'block' , styles : [ { title : 'Normal' , value : 'normal' } , { title : 'H1' , value : 'h1' } , { title : 'H2' , value : 'h2' } , { title : 'Quote' , value : 'blockquote' } , ] , marks : { decorators : [ { title : 'Strong' , value : 'strong' } , { title : 'Emphasis' , value : 'em' } , ] , annotations : [ { title : 'URL' , name : 'link' , type : 'object' , fields : [ { title : 'URL' , name : 'href' , type : 'string' , } ] } , { title : 'Internal link' , name : 'internalLink' , type : 'reference' , to : [ { type : 'article' } , { type : 'product' } , ] , } ] } } , { title : 'Product' , name : 'product' , type : 'reference' , to : [ { type : 'product' } , ] } , { title : 'Article' , name : 'article' , type : 'reference' , to : [ { type : 'article' } , ] } , { title : 'Image' , type : 'image' , fields : [ { name : 'alt' , type : 'string' , title : 'Alt text' , description : 'Alternative text for screen readers.' , } , ] } , ] }

Then we can connect it to the article document along with our author refs and some other handy fields:

export default { title : 'Article' , name : 'article' , type : 'document' , fields : [ { title : 'Title' , name : 'title' , type : 'string' , } , { title : 'Slug' , name : 'slug' , type : 'slug' , options : { source : 'title' , auto : true } } , { title : 'Publication date' , name : 'publishDate' , type : 'date' , } , { title : 'Categories' , name : 'categories' , type : 'array' , of : [ { type : 'reference' , to : [ { type : 'category' } , ] } ] } , { title : 'Summary' , name : 'summary' , type : 'text' , } , { title : 'Authors' , name : 'authors' , type : 'array' , of : [ { type : 'reference' , to : [ { type : 'person' } , ] } ] } , { title : 'Content' , name : 'content' , type : 'portableText' , } , ] }

And here it is in action:

Adding custom internal links and document embeds to Portable Text.

Protip That portableText.js file is no different than a regular field. We can include it in any document we like. Need a version of Portable Text with more or fewer features? Then make a new field with the necessary configuration.

Create a catalog for print and web

Example TODO: Eliminate layout concerns from the catalog authoring process to allow for print and web versions.

Include articles in the catalog.

Increase the frequency of editions.

Let’s create a new document type called catalog . We’ll need the basics of title , slug , and an image field for print and digital covers. A content builder will handle the main content assembly. In Sanity Studio, a content builder is an array of items.

Protip If you’re new to content builders, read this guide to learn more about them and why you should model them based on what they mean, not how they should look.

We want articles and products for sure. Adding single articles to the content builder makes sense, but adding products one at a time would be far too time-consuming. Grouping is required.

If we make categories available in the content builder we reuse a product grouping mechanism that‘s already in place. We also get the added benefit of being able to list articles that share the same category, or not.

If we add a third product grouping option to the builder we can include ad hoc collections of products based on themes that unrelated to categories. Discounted lines and Easter and Halloween bundles come to mind. Let‘s iterate on the mental model to reflect the new thinking and build it

Connecting categories and product groups to the catalog builder.

export default { title : 'Product group' , name : 'productGroup' , type : 'object' , fields : [ { title : 'Title' , name : 'title' , type : 'string' , } , { title : 'Description' , name : 'description' , type : 'text' , } , { title : 'Products' , name : 'products' , type : 'array' , of : [ { type : 'reference' , to : [ { type : 'product' } , ] } ] } ] }

export default { title : 'Catalog' , name : 'catalog' , type : 'document' , fields : [ { title : 'Title' , name : 'title' , type : 'string' , } , { title : 'Slug' , name : 'slug' , type : 'slug' , options : { source : 'title' , auto : true } } , { title : 'Image' , name : 'image' , type : 'image' , options : { hotspot : true } , } , { title : 'Release date' , name : 'releaseDate' , type : 'date' } , { title : 'Content builder' , name : 'contentBuilder' , type : 'array' , of : [ { type : 'productGroup' , } , { type : 'reference' , to : [ { type : 'article' } , { type : 'category' } , ] } ] } ] }

We now have drag-and-drop curation of large content blocks ready to roll. And because we’ve avoided presentation concerns there’s nothing stopping these catalogs from being formatted for print on demand, or PDF, or responsive web layouts.

Sorting array items via drag-and-drop in Sanity Studio.

What we made

Here‘s what we achieved with a few schema files and a good measure of critical thinking. That’s quite a foundation!

A diagram of the content types and objects we’ve created. And how they connect to inputs and outputs.

What we learned

This guide has taught us a lot about the many ways we can build and connect things with Sanity. But more importantly, it offered a mental framework for reasoning about content dilemmas. Your problems and solutions will no doubt be different and that’s the way it should be. We’ve discovered that are no hard rules or bulletproof solutions, just compromises that strike the balance between today’s needs and tomorrow’s possibilities.

Next up, we’ll wrap our minds around the different ways we can handle hierarchies and navigation with Sanity.