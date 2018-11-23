Skip to content
Sanity
NEWS · November 23rd 2018

Simen Svale Skogsrud explaining Headless CMS on The Cherryleaf Podcast

Listen to the interview The Cherryleaf Podcast did with co-founder and CTO Simen Svale Skogsrud on what a Headless CMS is. 🎙

Knut Melvær

Knut runs developer relations and support at Sanity.io.

What exactly is a headless content management system (CMS) and how can it help technical writers? The Cherryleaf podcast hosted by Ellis Pratt invited us to shed some light on new API focused CMSs and explain how they differ from more traditional systems.

No one better than co-founder and CTO Simen Svale Skogsrud to give a basic introduction and explain how it all fits together. Head over to the Cherryleaf Podcast’s Podbean page to download or stream the episode (26min)