Simen Svale Skogsrud explaining Headless CMS on The Cherryleaf Podcast

What exactly is a headless content management system (CMS) and how can it help technical writers? The Cherryleaf podcast hosted by Ellis Pratt invited us to shed some light on new API focused CMSs and explain how they differ from more traditional systems.

No one better than co-founder and CTO Simen Svale Skogsrud to give a basic introduction and explain how it all fits together. Head over to the Cherryleaf Podcast’s Podbean page to download or stream the episode (26min)