Community digest: Custom icons, Portable Text, Gatsby, and Tailwind (#4)

Since the Summer of 2018, we have gathered a few thousand developers on the Sanity community on Slack. The excellent people there are not only helping each other out. It’s also a place where we show each other what we have built, and where the Sanity team can get useful feedback on upcoming features. We thought it was time to share some of the enthusiasm, reflections, and insights that we see every week.

Upcoming Events

We're hosting a meetup at Heavybit’s clubhouse on February 5th. It will be all about how to build voice assistants, and how you can customize the Sanity Studio. If you don't live in the Bay area, don't worry: We will record and put it up on YouTube.

Tweet by: @ sanity_io Sanity.io “Alexa, what happens in Vegas?” Join us for an evening of voice assistants, and rapid author experience customization! 📅 Feb. 5th, 6pm 📍 @heavybit, San Francisco https://t.co/30SPFc9HpD

Community Highlights

Custom icons

Christian (@codelobaugh) shares his #100daysofgatsby by posting some excellent tutorials on his blog. This week he shows us how to customize icons in the Portable Text editor:

Tweet by: @ codelobaugh Christian Lobaugh Want to customize the icons that Sanity Studio's Portable Text blocks display for your custom objects? I've written a quick guide showing how - https://t.co/jP2OiMlkJI This is a nice complement to my previous article on adding a custom YouTube video embed. #100DaysOfGatsby

The Power of Portable Text

Eunjae (@eunjae_lee) reflects on building with Markdown, MDX, and Portable Text. While the former gives you an easy start, it might get cumbersome when you move into richer content.

Tweet by: @ eunjae_lee Eunjae Lee I used to think markdown is pretty good for writing things. Then later I discovered mdx and thought it was enough. But when a source gets messed up, going through multiple plugins(processors), we have no idea when that happened and there is no way to debug it. 1/2

Eunjae also shares how he uses inline blocks with objects, and references to add flexibility to recipe content.

Tweet by: @ eunjae_lee Eunjae Lee This experience with @sanity_io is just insane. The possibility is infinite. I write that sentence, but it can be rendered differently on the client side. Here are two examples: https://t.co/bK3sMp7y8J

Gatsby + Zeit’s Now + Sanity.io starter

Tweet by: @ costaricajs Costa Rica JS .@kevinwolfcr exponiendo sobre @gatsbyjs @sanity_io y @zeithq 🤯 #gatsbycostarica https://t.co/bOIY0Gy9FH

Kevin Wolf made a really cool Gatsby starter that let you launch a new website on Zeit’s Now in a nice command line flow. He also delivered a talk about it at the Gatsby Costa Rica meetup. Muo Bueno!

Check it out on GitHub

or run in your command line:

npx gatsby new my-awesome-blog https://github.com/iamkevinwolf/gatsby-sanity-now-starter

Gatsby, Sanity.io, Tailwind CSS, & Linaria.js Blog starter

Stephen (@stephenGFriend) forked our Gatsby blog starter on sanity.io/create and converted it to use Tailwind and Linaria. Awesome work!

Tweet by: @ StephenGFriend Stephen G. Friend - BlackLivesMatter Converted @sanity_io template over to make use of @tailwindcss and linaria.js (https://t.co/iPz6RdRo8m). The repo can be found here: https://t.co/MF9Q7iXWzz

Built with Sanity

Every week there are new sites and services that is deployed with Sanity.

Rosen (www.rosentomov.com) has made a neat portfolio site for the painter Maria de los Angeles Rodriguez Jimenez using ' and Sanity. He reports that the authoring experience ended up being so great, that he actually didn't need to explain it:

Funny thing is Maria wanted me to guide her on how to use Sanity (she’s not into computers at all), so we scheduled a call. She called me an hour after I’ve created an account for her, to tell me she’s already populating contents and no need to explain anything!

Paintings and site settings managed from Sanity Studio

