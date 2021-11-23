Delightful Editorial Experiences. A Sanity Open House.

December 8th, 2021

09.00am – 12.30pm PST

A delightful digital experience is one that is functional, reliable, and usable. With a delightful Sanity Studio, content creators get to do what they need to do quickly, easily, and seamlessly.

Join us for the next Sanity.io Open House, where we will:

Unveil ways we have made Sanity better for everyone and what is coming in 2022

Explore how to make a content platform that everyday users can love

Get insights from customers like Fnatic, Figma, Loom, and others who have used Sanity to power their company’s growth

Welcome you into our virtual office to hang out with the whole team and ask us anything

Delightful Editorial Experiences is part of the Sanity.io Open House series where we invite friends to share our thoughts, show our work, and get to meet all of you.

