Delightful Editorial Experiences. A Sanity.io Open House.

Everyone at Sanity is dedicated to providing an inclusive, safe, and harassment-free environment for all participants. We’re all on the same team and responsible for maintaining a welcoming community. Bullying, harassment, racism, sexism, homophobia, transphobia, body shaming, or ableism of any kind will be tolerated. This includes memes, emojis, and GIFs. And remember, we’re not only “guys” – including us at Sanity HQ – (we are people, folks, friends, y’all, etc).
Our chats are moderated and we follow up on transgressions. Go to our Code of Conduct to learn more. With that in mind, let’s have fun, share what we know, and hopefully learn something new!