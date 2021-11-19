Join us and panelists from Shopify, Figma, Loom, and Fnatic for the next Sanity.io Open House. Dec 8th.
A Sanity.io Open House

Delightful Editorial Experiences

December 8th, 2021
09.00am – 12.30pm PDT
Virtual event

Join us and panelists from Shopify, Figma, Loom, and Fnatic for the next Sanity.io Open House. Be part of a feature launch, learn our vision for 2022, and let's talk about the importance of collaborating on great authoring tools.

Delightful Editorial Experiences is part of the Sanity.io Open House series where we invite friends to share our thoughts, show our work, and get to meet all of you.

The timings in the schedule below are localized to your time zone.

Delightful Editorial Experiences. A Sanity.io Open House.
05:00 PM

Welcome!

  • Tarun Gangwani (he/him)
    Banter Lead, Product Manager, Sanity.io
05:10 PM

Keynote

What we have done in 2021. Where we headed. What we are trying to solve.

  • Magnus Hillestad (he/him)
    CEO, Co-founder
05:30 PM

Poor Editorial Experiences Are Holding You Back

Content creators need a way to create sustainable content that connects with the audience throughout its lifecycle. Break through the silos to co-create just what they need.

  • Simen Svale Skogsrud (he/him)
    CTO, Co-founder
  • Carrie Hane (she/her)
    Head of Content Strategy Relations
06:00 PM

Demo of new features

We want to show you what we've been working on.

  • Knut Melvær (he/him)
    Head of Developer Relations
  • …and team
06:30 PM

How great editing tools empower teams

We've invited a panel from Figma, Loom, and our own customer success team to talk about the importance of authoring tools for content work.

  • Andrea Helmbolt (she/her)
    Brand Strategist, Figma
  • Tatiana Mac (they/she)
    Independent Engineer, Loom
  • Lauren Etheridge (she/her)
    Developer Relations Specialists, DEI efforts, Sanity.io
  • Carolina Gonzales (she/her)
    Solution engineer, Sanity.io
07:00 PM

The importance of content-driven ecommerce experiences

  • Kusum Kanwar (she/her)
    Product Lead, Shopify
  • Sam Mathews (he/him)
    Founder & CEO, Fnatic
  • Even Westwang (he/him)
    Co-founder, Applications, Sanity.io
06:30 PM

Open House

Hang out with the full Sanity.io team

    Everyone at Sanity is dedicated to providing an inclusive, safe, and harassment-free environment for all participants. We’re all on the same team and responsible for maintaining a welcoming community. Bullying, harassment, racism, sexism, homophobia, transphobia, body shaming, or ableism of any kind will be tolerated. This includes memes, emojis, and GIFs. And remember, we’re not only “guys” – including us at Sanity HQ – (we are people, folks, friends, y’all, etc).

    Our chats are moderated and we follow up on transgressions. Go to our Code of Conduct to learn more. With that in mind, let’s have fun, share what we know, and hopefully learn something new!