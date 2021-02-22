Migration script for document types

This example shows how you can perform a migration where a document _type field is changing. It will migrate documents in batches of 10 and continue patching until no more documents are returned from the query.

A few things to note:

Changing the _type field on a document isn't allowed. The solution to this is to create a duplicate with a new _id and _type , then delete the old document and patch all referencing documents with the new _id

field on a document isn't allowed. The solution to this is to create a duplicate with a new and , then delete the old document and patch all referencing documents with the new This script will exit if any of the patches on the referencing documents fail due to a revision mismatch (which means the document was edited between fetch => update)

The query must eventually return an empty set, or else this script will continue indefinitely

There's no guard against losing data on the old, as it might change between fetch and the creation of the new document