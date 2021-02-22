Migration script for document types

Knut Melvær
Knut runs developer relations at Sanity.io
This migration scripts lets you migrate documents to a new type.
import client from "part:@sanity/base/client";
const OLD_TYPE = "movie";
const NEW_TYPE = "film";
const fetchDocuments = () =>
client.fetch(
`*[_type == $oldType][0...10] {..., "incomingReferences": *[references(^._id)]{...}}`,
{ oldType: OLD_TYPE }
);
const buildMutations = docs => {
const mutations = [];
docs.forEach(doc => {
console.log("movie", doc._id);
// Updating an document _type field isn't allowed, we have to create a new and delete the old
const newDocId = `${doc._id}-migrated`;
const newDocument = { ...doc, ...{ _id: newDocId, _type: NEW_TYPE } };
delete newDocument.incomingReferences;
delete newDocument._rev;
mutations.push({ create: newDocument });
// Patch each of the incoming references
doc.incomingReferences.forEach(referencingDocument => {
console.log("ref", referencingDocument._id);
// ⚠️ We're assuming the field is named the same as the type!
// There might be another structure involved, perhaps an array, that needs patching
const updatedReference = {
[NEW_TYPE]: {
_ref: newDocId,
_type: "reference"
}
};
mutations.push({
id: referencingDocument._id,
patch: {
set: updatedReference,
unset: [OLD_TYPE],
ifRevisionID: referencingDocument._rev
}
});
});
// Apply the delete mutation after references have been changed
mutations.push({ delete: doc._id });
});
return mutations.filter(Boolean);
};
const createTransaction = mutations => {
return mutations.reduce((tx, mutation) => {
if (mutation.patch) {
return tx.patch(mutation.id, mutation.patch);
}
if (mutation.delete) {
return tx.delete(mutation.delete);
}
if (mutation.create) {
return tx.createIfNotExists(mutation.create);
}
}, client.transaction());
};
const migrateNextBatch = async () => {
const documents = await fetchDocuments();
if (documents.length === 0) {
console.log("No more documents to migrate!");
return null;
}
const mutations = buildMutations(documents);
const transaction = createTransaction(mutations);
await transaction.commit();
return migrateNextBatch();
};
migrateNextBatch().catch(err => {
console.error(JSON.stringify(err, null, 2));
process.exit(1);
});
This example shows how you can perform a migration where a document _type field is changing. It will migrate documents in batches of 10 and continue patching until no more documents are returned from the query.
A few things to note:
_type field on a document isn't allowed. The solution to this is to create a duplicate with a new
_id and
_type, then delete the old document and patch all referencing documents with the new
_id
Run this script with the command
sanity exec --with-user-token migrateDocumentType.js in a studio folder. This script deletes and changes data, so it might be wise to export your dataset first.
Knut runs developer relations at Sanity.io
This can be used for blogs or articles where you want to possibly display next and previous article buttonsGo to Get current post, previous post, and next post
How to automatically generate linked headings with a custom serializerGo to Anchored Headings for Portable Text
Migration script to convert plain text to block content across your content lakeGo to Migrate plain text field to Portable Text
Simple content type for a question and answer patternGo to Frequently asked questions