Community Digest #33: Status dashboard, color-themed portfolio, and image for Gatsby

This week’s Community Digest features the newest projects and Studio features from the community ecosystem: a build status dashboard for projects on Vercel, an alternative Sanity image implementation for Gatsby, and a slick portfolio site with a neat Studio setup.

Dashboard widget for Vercel

Robin Pyon, the creator of the Media plugin, is back with another useful addition for Sanity Studio. A widget for the Dashboard to monitor your projects on Vercel that:

displays a list of recent builds along with deployment aliases, branch/commit messages, build-age, and creator

refreshes periodically (every 20 seconds) when the window gains focus and immediately after a manual build is triggered

optionally displays a button for manual builds

The Vercel dashboard widget in action



Portfolio for Nik Sharma

We love the clean design of the portfolio that PBJ shared with us in the #i-made-this channel. Built with Gatsby, it includes color theming as well as Instagram and TikTok embeds in the rich text editor.

The frontpage of nsharma.co

Color theming for clients

TikTok and Instagram embeds with previews

Sanity images for Gatsby

Corey Ward has built a lot of websites with Gatsby. He took it upon himself to make a new plugin for using Sanity’s asset pipeline in Gatsby projects. If the built-in support for gatsby-image isn't to your liking, this is definitely worth checking out.

In Corey's own words:

It’s here, it’s here, it’s finally here! It’s the well-considered marriage between Sanity’s image assets and Gatsby that you’ve all been waiting for!

Outputs a single <img> tag: no messing with nested DOM structures

tag: no messing with nested DOM structures Supports low-quality image previews out of the box, without build-time penalties

Generates a srcSet automatically based on the width you specify in your component code (meaning you can change it on the fly!)

automatically based on the you specify in your component code (meaning you can change it on the fly!) Applies Sanity hotspot data as the object-position in case you need it

in case you need it Computes cropped dimensions and drops srcSet entries that are larger than the source dimensions when appropriate (follows Sanity’s image-url parameters)

entries that are larger than the source dimensions when appropriate (follows Sanity’s image-url parameters) Configures image quality, resizing behavior, file format, and more with Sanity’s Image API

Corey also shares a secret trick: You can use this for non-Gatsby projects as well using Webpack’s DefinePlugin configuration.

