Community Digest #33: Status dashboard, color-themed portfolio, and image for Gatsby
Inspect your builds on Vercel without leaving the Studio, get some inspiration from Nik Sharma’s new portfolio, and there's a new way to work with images from Sanity in Gatsby projects.
This week’s Community Digest features the newest projects and Studio features from the community ecosystem: a build status dashboard for projects on Vercel, an alternative Sanity image implementation for Gatsby, and a slick portfolio site with a neat Studio setup.
Robin Pyon, the creator of the Media plugin, is back with another useful addition for Sanity Studio. A widget for the Dashboard to monitor your projects on Vercel that:
- displays a list of recent builds along with deployment aliases, branch/commit messages, build-age, and creator
- refreshes periodically (every 20 seconds) when the window gains focus and immediately after a manual build is triggered
- optionally displays a button for manual builds
We love the clean design of the portfolio that PBJ shared with us in the #i-made-this channel. Built with Gatsby, it includes color theming as well as Instagram and TikTok embeds in the rich text editor.
Corey Ward has built a lot of websites with Gatsby. He took it upon himself to make a new plugin for using Sanity’s asset pipeline in Gatsby projects. If the built-in support for
gatsby-image isn't to your liking, this is definitely worth checking out.
In Corey's own words:
It’s here, it’s here, it’s finally here! It’s the well-considered marriage between Sanity’s image assets and Gatsby that you’ve all been waiting for!
- Outputs a single
<img>tag: no messing with nested DOM structures
- Supports low-quality image previews out of the box, without build-time penalties
- Generates a
srcSetautomatically based on the
widthyou specify in your component code (meaning you can change it on the fly!)
- Applies Sanity hotspot data as the
object-positionin case you need it
- Computes cropped dimensions and drops
srcSetentries that are larger than the source dimensions when appropriate (follows Sanity’s image-url parameters)
- Configures image quality, resizing behavior, file format, and more with Sanity’s Image API
Corey also shares a secret trick: You can use this for non-Gatsby projects as well using Webpack’s DefinePlugin configuration.
