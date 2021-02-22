Pricing update: Free users
How to list and group image asset documents

By Knut Melvær

Add lists of image assets based on information in the asset document using the Structure Builder API

assetsStructure.js

import React from 'react'
import S from '@sanity/desk-tool/structure-builder'

const AssetPreview = ({ document }) => {
  const { displayed } = document
  return (
    displayed.url && (
      <div style={{ padding: '1em' }}>
        <img src={`${displayed.url}?w=600`} style={{ maxWidth: '100%' }} />
      </div>
    )
  )
}
const AssetDoc = assetId =>
  S.document()
    .documentId(assetId)
    .views([
      S.view.component(AssetPreview).title('Image preview'),
      S.view.form().title('Meta-information')
    ])

const assetsStructure = S.listItem()
  .title('Assets')
  .child(
    S.list()
      .title('Assets')
      .items([
        S.listItem()
          .title('All images')
          .child(S.documentTypeList('sanity.imageAsset').child(AssetDoc)),
        // List images with width over 1000px
        S.listItem()
          .title('Large images (1000px+)')
          .child(
            S.documentList()
              .title('Large images')
              .filter(
                '_type == "sanity.imageAsset" && metadata.dimensions.width > 1000'
              )
              .child(AssetDoc)
          ),
        // List images with the file extension of “gif”
        S.listItem()
          .title('GIFs')
          .child(
            S.documentList()
              .title('GIFs')
              .filter('_type == "sanity.imageAsset" && extension == "gif"')
              .child(AssetDoc)
          ),
        // List images that has been uploaded with the unsplash asset selector
        S.listItem()
          .title('From Unsplash')
          .child(
            S.documentList()
              .title('From Unsplash')
              .filter(
                '_type == "sanity.imageAsset" && source.name == "unsplash"'
              )
              .child(AssetDoc)
          )
      ])
  )
  
 export default assetsStructure

deskStructure.js

import S from '@sanity/desk-tool/structure-builder'

import assetsStructure from './assetsStructure'
  
export default () => S.list()
  .title('Content')
  .items([
    ...S.documentTypeListItems(),
    assetsStructure
  ])

Example of how to list images in the studio desk tool based on different filters on the information in the asset documents using the Structure Builder API.

