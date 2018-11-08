Pricing update: Free users
Webamp

By Knut Melvær

Run a Winamp port in your studio!

Sanity Webamp Plugin

sanity install webamp

As seen on syntax.fm!

This plugin adds Webamp as a tool in your Sanity Studio. It populates the playlist with every mp3 and wav found in your dataset. You keep the window persisent while you work elsewhere in the Studio.

Webamp in Sanity studio

Todo

  • [ ] Add support for more file formats
  • [ ] Add support for uploading skins
  • [ ] Add automatic extraction of ID3 tags and metadata
  • [ ] Add persistence to player configuration (EQ, soundlevels and so on)

