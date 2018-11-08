Knut Melvær
Knut runs developer relations at Sanity.io
Knut is located at Oslo, Norway
Visit Knut Melvær's profile
Run a Winamp port in your studio!
sanity install webamp
This plugin adds Webamp as a tool in your Sanity Studio. It populates the playlist with every
mp3 and
wav found in your dataset. You keep the window persisent while you work elsewhere in the Studio.
sanity install webamp
Knut runs developer relations at Sanity.io
Upload videos to Mux directly from the studio.Go to Mux input
Podcast plugin for ,Sanity, that creates schemas for podcasts and episodes with necessary iTunes data. Make as many podcasts with as many episodes as you want.Go to Podcast content schema
This plugin install schemas for hosting content for Timeline.js.Go to sanity-plugin-timelinejs
Render an array of block text from Sanity with React or React Native.Go to Portable Text to React