Sanity
NEWS · February 11th 2020

How Cloudflare built their showcase site for Workers on Sanity.io and Gatsby… and Workers

Developer advocate at Cloudflare, Kristian Freeman, joins Sanity.io’s Knut Melvær for a conversation on how “Built with Workers” was built.

Knut Melvær

Knut runs developer relations and support at Sanity.io.

Workers is Cloudflare’s “functions on the CDN” service, which gives you the ability to run JavaScript/Rust/WASM on the edge. Having effectively V8 (Chrome’s JS engine) on the edge, with almost no boot-up time is pretty amazing, also as a technical achievement. So we were delighted to learn that the Cloudflare Workers showcase site was built using Sanity.io as its content backend. It also made us curious about how their experience building it had been, and how it was put together.

We asked their developer advocate, Kristian Freeman to take us through how the site was built. He joined us for almost an hour touching on stuff like:

We hope you’ll enjoy the conversation as much as we did!