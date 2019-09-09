Pricing update: Free users
Skip to content

Structure Builder

The Structure Builder a powerful tool that let's you customize and configure how you segment and navigate your content. You can use Javascript and GROQ to freely create the editorial workflows that works best for your editors, create unique content segmentations and document singletons when needed.

Introduction to Structure Builder

This is an introduction to important concepts for the Structure Builder API.

Typical use cases for Structure builder

An overview of typical use cases for structure builder, with code examples.

Structure Builder Methods Reference

Overview of different methods in the Structure builder API

Guides