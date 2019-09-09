Structure Builder
The Structure Builder a powerful tool that let's you customize and configure how you segment and navigate your content. You can use Javascript and GROQ to freely create the editorial workflows that works best for your editors, create unique content segmentations and document singletons when needed.
Introduction to Structure Builder
This is an introduction to important concepts for the Structure Builder API.
Typical use cases for Structure builder
An overview of typical use cases for structure builder, with code examples.