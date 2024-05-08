Introducing Sanity Create: This is how we write now.

The creation experience you’ve asked for (and more)

How often do you do your actual writing within your CMS? If you're like the vast majority of our customers, it's rare. Writing starts in Google Docs or Microsoft Word, then is copy-pasted bit-by-bit into the CMS.

Why? Because you need a clean, focused interface for writing, organizing thoughts, and tracking inputs. The interface for managing content—Sanity Studio—isn't optimized for creation. It's built to manage structured content, the reuse-driving powerhouse at the heart of Sanity.

But what if we no longer have to settle for this tradeoff?

Today we announced Sanity Create, a smart writing product that lets creativity and collaboration thrive. Sanity Create provides:

A familiar, distraction-free writing space that feels like your favorite word processor and is great for collaborating

Centralized, organized context to keep all of your inputs (insights, stats, outlines) at your fingertips

AI support that actually writes well and is always on top of your latest notes and ideas

[Coming soon] Smart staging of free-from content to your structure in Sanity Studio

Experience the new way to write Sign up in minutes and get started instantly—no developer setup required. Try now

Who is Sanity Create for?

If you write, Sanity Create is for you. Whether you’re a marketer, UX writer, e-commerce merchandiser, community manager, or you're on the legal team, Sanity Create will improve your content speed and quality.

At Sanity, we—along with some of our customers—have had Create in our hands for the past few weeks. We've been exploring the ways it helps us be more creative and productive, and we’ve loved:

Our notes and inputs curated in one place without creating massive sprawl on our documents.

AI ghostwriting that keeps tabs on our notes, moves us past tricky transitions, and quickly learns our voice to actually write well.

The writing space that’s distraction-free, familiar, and purpose-built for writing and co-creating.

Watch on demand See Sanity Create unveiled at Sanity Connect spring launch event Watch now

What can you do with Sanity Create?

Here are just a few of the ways you can put Sanity Create to use today:

Iterate with ease

Imagine you share a new product announcement with your team for review, and get some great suggestions to simplify (it just so happens what you're reading now is just that!). Sanity Create provides a fresh eye and suggestions, making it easier to explore new directions and deliver on feedback.

Reshape content for a new channel

One journalist-turned-B2C-copywriter we spoke with was, as you can imagine, wary of generative AI's ability to match the value of their writing. They shared that one of their most dreaded content jobs is turning their long-form content into short scripts for videos.

With Sanity Create, this writer can now save themselves time on a task they don't particularly like, while still ensuring consistency of their story and voice across different mediums.

Create variants for different audiences

Content is always more powerful when adapted for each audience segment. We've long had the data and channel orchestration tools to do this, but have been bottlenecked by the content capacity. Understanding each segment and making edits to better speak to them is costly.

One of our media customers sees Sanity Create as the unlock to finally tackle newsletter personalization goals they've had for years. You can apply this same workflow to generating variants for A/B testing, too, exploring new ideas while staying true to your original content strategy.

Brainstorm and strategize with an always-on partner

Much of your work happens before and in support of the actual writing. Engage Create as a thought partner to brainstorm tactics or as a sounding board as you frame proposals. You don’t even need to bribe it with coffee.

See the demo and sign up today

Meet Sanity Create and watch the demo at sanity.io/create. A better writing experience awaits you.