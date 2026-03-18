Integrate Sanity with your Next.js app
Leverage the power of Next.js to serve your Sanity content.
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Discover the different ways to integrate Next.js and Sanity
Next.js Quick start
New to Sanity and Next.js? Follow these step by step instructions to set up your site and studio.
Work-ready Next.js
Build a functional, content-driven and dynamic web application that best serves your end-users, fellow developers and content authors.
Visual Editing with Next.js App Router
Set up visual editing between Sanity Studio and a Next.js App Router frontend, including the Sanity client, Draft Mode, Visual Editing, and Live Content.
Configure the next-sanity client
Reference for Sanity client configuration in Next.js. Covers base config, environment setup, useCdn, feature layers, token handling, and per-request overrides.
Embedding Sanity Studio in Next.js
Mount Sanity Studio as a route in your Next.js application using NextStudio. Covers auto and manual installation, App Router catch-all route, metadata, and route separation.