Manage Sanity with code

BlueprintsLast updated February 2, 2026Manage Sanity with codeBlueprints let you have infrastructure-as-code level management for your Sanity resources.Get startedIntroductionLearn what Blueprints are, how they work, and how to get started.Create a Sanity FunctionUse Blueprints to create a functionDeploy Blueprints with GitHub ActionsUse the official action to deploy your blueprints with GitHub Actions.Reference documentationConfiguration referenceReference documentation for the Blueprint configuration files.BlueprintsReference documentation for the Sanity CLI Blueprints command.