Builder Talk
How AETHER increased revenue by 11% with Sanity
Simen Svale, CTO and Co-Founder of Sanity, sits down with Ashley Brooks & Evan Backes of AETHER, and Michal Wolczecki-Klim of Commerce-UI to dive deep into how they achieved exciting results after migrating their entire e-commerce site to Sanity.
- When
- February 3, 2024
- Where
- Recorded stream ✳ Watch now
- Who
Ashley Brooks
Digital/E-commerce Operations Manager
Aether
Evan Backes
Digital art director
Aether
Michal Klim
CTO & Partner
Commerce UI