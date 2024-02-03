Sanity Pioneers: Early access. Extra AI credits. A direct line to engineering

Builder Talk

How AETHER increased revenue by 11% with Sanity

Simen Svale, CTO and Co-Founder of Sanity, sits down with Ashley Brooks & Evan Backes of AETHER, and Michal Wolczecki-Klim of Commerce-UI to dive deep into how they achieved exciting results after migrating their entire e-commerce site to Sanity.

When
February 3, 2024
Where
Recorded stream ✳ Watch now
Who

  • Ashley Brooks

    Digital/E-commerce Operations Manager

    Aether

  • Evan Backes

    Digital art director

    Aether

  • Michal Klim

    CTO & Partner

    Commerce UI

Related Events