The future of media won't be won by whoever publishes the most, but by whoever publishes with the best judgment – teams that know what's worth covering and can stand behind every claim before it reaches readers.

Michael Fanuzzi, Head of Immersive Technology, and Rebecca Smith, Sr. Director of Product, both at Code & Theory, spent the last year building the intelligence layer for media. Their agency is behind the digital reinventions of NBC's election-night "Big Board" and the Minnesota Star Tribune, work that's redefined how modern media companies operate.

After 25 years in media, and time on the editor's side of the desk himself, Fanuzzi, Smith and their team built a layer that sits on top of an AI Content Operating System and connects the entire content lifecycle: spotting what to cover next, fact-checking, scoring, and publishing everywhere. They call it the intelligence layer, and built the first version for Real Clear Crime, a true-crime publication launching this fall.

In this session, we'll cover:

Why publishing volume isn't strategy: how to spot the gaps competitors miss and use trend signals from both your own data and the wider web

how to spot the gaps competitors miss and use trend signals from both your own data and the wider web The full content lifecycle in one workflow: trend to brief to draft to published, while keeping editors in control

trend to brief to draft to published, while keeping editors in control The gates that keep AI honest: every draft fact-checked, held to your editorial standards, and scored for search before it publishes

every draft fact-checked, held to your editorial standards, and scored for search before it publishes Closing the loop: publish to web, social, and audio from one draft, then feed engagement data back in to sharpen the next pitch

If you run a newsroom or a publishing operation, this session is for you.