How Gong rebuilt their 10-year-old site for the AI era

Bryce leads web engineering and content production at Gong, where the website had gone through a decade of reskins, plugin bloat, and duct-taped architecture on WordPress.

His team partnered with Nikan Shahidi and Webstacks to redesign, migrate, and rebuild the site on Sanity and Next.js. Together they restructured Gong’s content foundation, then built AI-powered localization and automated publishing on top of it. This session covers what they changed, what worked, and where they're headed.

The old way: a WordPress site with layers of reskins duct-taped together, plugin bloat, and a localization process that involved weeks of back-and-forth. Three separate teams in SF, New York, and Dublin interpreting the brand differently.

The new way: structured content on Sanity with a modular design system, AI-powered localization using custom style guides for French and German, auto-generated blog summaries on publish, and an editorial interface built around how the team actually works.

In this session, Bryce and Nikan walk through how Gong:

Migrated 400+ pages off WordPress to structured content on Sanity

Built an editorial interface organized around how the team actually works

Use AI Assist and custom style guides for localizing content

Automated blog summaries on publish using Sanity Functions

What’s next in their journey to AI content operations

If you’re ready to stop patching your legacy CMS and wondering what the path to AI content operations actually looks like, this is the session for you.