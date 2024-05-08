Sanity Connect
Catch up on our latest product releases and exciting community announcements. Relive the magic of former Pixar's, Matthew Luhn, on telling compelling stories with AI.
- When
- May 8, 2024
- Where
- Recorded stream ✳ Watch now
- Who
Simen Svale
Co-Founder and CTO
Sanity
Molly Friederich
Director, Product Marketing
Sanity
Rachel Potvin
SVP of Engineering
Sanity
Simeon Griggs
Principal Educator
Sanity
+ Show more (5)
David Annez
SVP of Engineering
Sanity
Aygun Suleymanova
CMO
Sanity
Franciska Dethlefsen
Product-Led Growth
Amplitude
Kevin Harwood
CTO
Tecovas
Knut Melvær
Head of Developer Community and Education
Sanity