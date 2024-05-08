Sanity Pioneers: Early access. Extra AI credits. A direct line to engineering

Sanity Connect

Catch up on our latest product releases and exciting community announcements. Relive the magic of former Pixar's, Matthew Luhn, on telling compelling stories with AI.

When
May 8, 2024
Where
Recorded stream ✳ Watch now
Who

  • Simen Svale

    Co-Founder and CTO

    Sanity

  • Molly Friederich

    Director, Product Marketing

    Sanity

  • Rachel Potvin

    SVP of Engineering

    Sanity

  • Simeon Griggs

    Principal Educator

    Sanity

+ Show more (5)

David Annez

SVP of Engineering

Sanity

Aygun Suleymanova

CMO

Sanity

Franciska Dethlefsen

Product-Led Growth

Amplitude

Kevin Harwood

CTO

Tecovas

Knut Melvær

Head of Developer Community and Education

Sanity

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