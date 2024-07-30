Sanity Pioneers: Early access. Extra AI credits. A direct line to engineering

Live Feedback Session

(At least) 6 ways to improve a content-driven website built with Next

Join Lee from Vercel and Knut from Sanity as they review James Singleton’s Next.js site for Redshirt Sports. What can be improved and why? Join us as we learn together and explore topics like performance, build times, content modeling, query optimization, and SEO.

When
July 30, 2024
Where
Recorded stream ✳ Watch now
Who

  • Knut Melvær

    Head of Developer Community and Education

    Sanity

  • Lee Robinson

    VP of Product

    Vercel

  • James Singleton

    Senior Software Engineer

    Zendesk

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