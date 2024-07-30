Live Feedback Session
(At least) 6 ways to improve a content-driven website built with Next
Join Lee from Vercel and Knut from Sanity as they review James Singleton’s Next.js site for Redshirt Sports. What can be improved and why? Join us as we learn together and explore topics like performance, build times, content modeling, query optimization, and SEO.
- When
- July 30, 2024
- Where
- Recorded stream ✳ Watch now
- Who
Knut Melvær
Head of Developer Community and Education
Sanity
Lee Robinson
VP of Product
Vercel
James Singleton
Senior Software Engineer
Zendesk