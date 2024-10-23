Next.js Conf
Sanity Hackathon: Learn with Jason
Join Jason Lengstorf and 4 special guests for a live-recorded Web Dev Challenge episode where you'll build a content-driven app alongside Jason & co. All participants will be entered into a raffle to win a Keychron K Pro Series mechanical keyboard.
- When
- October 23, 2024
- Where
- Southern Pacific Brewing, 620 Treat Ave, San Francisco
- Who
Kent C. Dodds
@kentcdodds
Aaron Francis
@aarondfrancis
Charlie Gerard
@devdevcharlie
Domitrius Clark
@domitriusclark