Sanity Pioneers: Early access. Extra AI credits. A direct line to engineering

Next.js Conf

Sanity Hackathon: Learn with Jason

Join Jason Lengstorf and 4 special guests for a live-recorded Web Dev Challenge episode where you'll build a content-driven app alongside Jason & co. All participants will be entered into a raffle to win a Keychron K Pro Series mechanical keyboard.

When
October 23, 2024
Where
Southern Pacific Brewing, 620 Treat Ave, San Francisco
Who

  • Kent C. Dodds

    @kentcdodds

  • Aaron Francis

    @aarondfrancis

  • Charlie Gerard

    @devdevcharlie

  • Domitrius Clark

    @domitriusclark

Related Events