Shayan Hashimoto
CTO at Drop Party
Build Sanity schemas declaratively and get typescript types of schema values for free!
Build Sanity schemas declaratively and get typescript types of schema values for free!
date values into javascript
Date)
npm install sanity-typed-schema-builder
import { s } from "sanity-typed-schema-builder";
// Declare types in a familiar way
const fooType = s.document({
name: "foo",
fields: [
{
name: "foo",
type: s.string(),
},
{
name: "bar",
type: s.array({ of: [s.boolean(), s.number({ readOnly: true })] }),
},
{
name: "hello",
optional: true,
type: s.object({
fields: [
{
name: "world",
type: s.number(),
},
],
}),
},
],
});
// Typescript Types!
type FooType = s.infer<typeof fooType>;
/**
* s.infer<typeof fooType> = {
* _createdAt: string;
* _id: string;
* _rev: string;
* _type: "foo";
* _updatedAt: string;
* bar: (boolean | number)[];
* foo: string;
* hello?: {
* world: number;
* };
* };
**/
// Use @faker-js/faker to create mocks for tests!
const fooMock = fooType.mock();
// Use zod to parse untyped values (and transform values, note _createdAt & _updatedAt specifically)
const parsedFoo: s.output<typeof fooType> = fooType.parse(someInput);
/**
* s.output<typeof fooType> = {
* _createdAt: Date;
* _id: string;
* _rev: string;
* _type: "foo";
* _updatedAt: Date;
* bar: (boolean | number)[];
* foo: string;
* hello?: {
* world: number;
* };
* };
**/
// Use schemas in Sanity
createSchema({
name: "default",
types: [fooType.schema()],
});
For all types, the properties provided are the same as the sanity schema types except for these specific differences:
type is removed
type is defined via the typed methods, so they aren't required directly
name,
title,
description,
fieldset, &
group are defined in
fields
For all types except document and named objects,
type,
name,
title,
description,
fieldset, &
group are not defined in the type but in the
fields. These aren't relevant specifically to the type, but rather in their relationship to the parent
object or
document:
s.object({
fields: [
{
// All of these are defined here in the field
name: "foo",
title: "Foo",
description: "This is foo",
// Not inside of the type itself
type: s.number({ hidden: true }),
},
],
});
Rule.required() replaced with
optional boolean in
fields
For types with fields (
document,
object,
objectNamed,
file, &
image), the fields can be marked as optional. This will both not set the
validation: (Rule) => Rule.required() and type the inferred type.
s.object({
fields: [
{
name: "foo",
type: s.number(),
},
{
name: "bar",
optional: true,
type: s.number(),
},
],
});
type Value = s.infer<typeof type>;
/**
* s.infer<typeof type> = {
* foo: number;
* bar?: number;
* }
*/
const parsedValue: s.output<typeof type> = type.parse(someInput);
/**
* s.output<typeof type> = {
* foo: number;
* bar?: number;
* }
*/
const schema = type.schema();
/**
* const schema = {
* type: "object",
* fields: [
* {
* name: "foo",
* type: "number",
* validation: (Rule) => Rule.validation(),
* },
* {
* name: "bar",
* type: "number",
* },
* ],
* };
*/
Rule.custom is typed
Custom validation is typed with a deep partial version of the value. We set it as a deep partial because values are not necessarily valid.
s.object({
fields: [
{
name: "foo",
type: s.number({ hidden: true }),
validation: (Rule) =>
Rule.custom((value) => {
// value: { foo?: number }
}),
},
],
});
preview is typed
TODO
mock
Our mocks are using Faker under the hood and give default mocks. These mocks are configurable.
const type = s.string({
mock: (faker: Faker, path: string) => faker.name.firstName(),
});
const mock = type.mock(); // "Katelynn"
zod
Our parsing is using Zod under the hood and has default parsing. These zod schemas are configurable.
const type = s.string({
zod: (zod) => zod.transform((value) => value.length),
});
type Value = s.infer<typeof type>; // This is still a string.
const parsedValue: s.output<typeof type> = type.parse("hello"); // This is a number, specifically `5` in this case
const type = array({
// Any of the same properties as a normal sanity schema
// https://www.sanity.io/docs/array-type
// `of` uses other types directly:
of: [s.boolean(), s.datetime()],
// length?: number sets both zod and validation: (Rule) => Rule.length(length)
// max?: number sets both zod and validation: (Rule) => Rule.max(max)
// min?: number sets both zod and validation: (Rule) => Rule.min(min)
// nonempty?: boolean sets both zod and validation: (Rule) => Rule.min(1)
});
type Value = s.infer<typeof type>;
/**
* s.infer<typeof type> = (boolean | string)[];
*/
const parsedValue: s.output<typeof type> = type.parse(someInput);
/**
* Notice the recursive transform, particularly with `datetime` becoming a `Date`
*
* s.output<typeof type> = (boolean | Date)[];
*/
const schema = type.schema();
/**
* const schema = {
* type: "array",
* of: [{ type: "boolean" }, { type: "datetime" }],
* ...
* };
*/
const type = block({
// Any of the same properties as a normal sanity schema
// https://www.sanity.io/docs/block-type
});
type Value = s.infer<typeof type>;
/**
* s.infer<typeof type> = PortableTextBlock;
*/
const parsedValue: s.output<typeof type> = type.parse(someInput);
/**
* s.output<typeof type> = PortableTextBlock;
*/
const schema = type.schema();
/**
* const schema = {
* type: "block",
* ...
* };
*/
const type = boolean({
// Any of the same properties as a normal sanity schema
// https://www.sanity.io/docs/boolean-type
});
type Value = s.infer<typeof type>;
/**
* s.infer<typeof type> = boolean;
*/
const parsedValue: s.output<typeof type> = type.parse(someInput);
/**
* s.output<typeof type> = boolean;
*/
const schema = type.schema();
/**
* const schema = {
* type: "boolean",
* ...
* };
*/
const type = date({
// Any of the same properties as a normal sanity schema
// https://www.sanity.io/docs/date-type
});
type Value = s.infer<typeof type>;
/**
* s.infer<typeof type> = string;
*/
const parsedValue: s.output<typeof type> = type.parse(someInput);
/**
* s.output<typeof type> = string;
*/
const schema = type.schema();
/**
* const schema = {
* type: "date",
* ...
* };
*/
const type = datetime({
// Any of the same properties as a normal sanity schema
// https://www.sanity.io/docs/datetime-type
// max?: string sets both zod and validation: (Rule) => Rule.max(max)
// min?: string sets both zod and validation: (Rule) => Rule.min(min)
});
type Value = s.infer<typeof type>;
/**
* s.infer<typeof type> = string;
*/
const parsedValue: s.output<typeof type> = type.parse(someInput);
/**
* s.output<typeof type> = Date;
*/
const schema = type.schema();
/**
* const schema = {
* type: "datetime",
* ...
* };
*/
const type = document({
// Any of the same properties as a normal sanity schema
// https://www.sanity.io/docs/document-type
name: "foo",
fields: [
{
name: "foo",
type: s.number(),
},
{
name: "bar",
optional: true,
type: s.number(),
},
],
});
type Value = s.infer<typeof type>;
/**
* s.infer<typeof type> = {
* _createdAt: string;
* _id: string;
* _rev: string;
* _type: "foo";
* _updatedAt: string;
* foo: number;
* bar?: number;
* };
*/
const parsedValue: s.output<typeof type> = type.parse(someInput);
/**
* s.output<typeof type> = {
* _createdAt: Date;
* _id: string;
* _rev: string;
* _type: "foo";
* _updatedAt: Date;
* foo: number;
* bar?: number;
* };
*/
const schema = type.schema();
/**
* const schema = {
* name: "foo",
* type: "document",
* fields: [...],
* ...
* };
*/
const type = file({
// Any of the same properties as a normal sanity schema
// https://www.sanity.io/docs/file-type
fields: [
{
name: "foo",
type: s.number(),
},
{
name: "bar",
optional: true,
type: s.number(),
},
],
});
type Value = s.infer<typeof type>;
/**
* s.infer<typeof type> = {
* _type: "file";
* asset: {
* _type: "reference";
* _ref: string;
* };
* foo: number;
* bar?: number;
* };
*/
const parsedValue: s.output<typeof type> = type.parse(someInput);
/**
* s.output<typeof type> = {
* _type: "file";
* asset: {
* _type: "reference";
* _ref: string;
* };
* foo: number;
* bar?: number;
* };
*/
const schema = type.schema();
/**
* const schema = {
* name: "foo",
* type: "file",
* fields: [...],
* ...
* };
*/
const type = geopoint({
// Any of the same properties as a normal sanity schema
// https://www.sanity.io/docs/geopoint-type
});
type Value = s.infer<typeof type>;
/**
* s.infer<typeof type> = {
* _type: "geopoint";
* alt: number;
* lat: number;
* lng: number;
* };
*/
const parsedValue: s.output<typeof type> = type.parse(someInput);
/**
* s.output<typeof type> = {
* _type: "geopoint";
* alt: number;
* lat: number;
* lng: number;
* };
*/
const schema = type.schema();
/**
* const schema = {
* type: "geopoint",
* ...
* };
*/
const type = image({
// Any of the same properties as a normal sanity schema
// https://www.sanity.io/docs/image-type
// hotspot?: true adds the `crop` & `hotspot` to the value types, mocks, and parsing
fields: [
{
name: "foo",
type: s.number(),
},
{
name: "bar",
optional: true,
type: s.number(),
},
],
});
type Value = s.infer<typeof type>;
/**
* s.infer<typeof type> = {
* _type: "image";
* asset: {
* _type: "reference";
* _ref: string;
* };
* foo: number;
* bar?: number;
* };
*/
const parsedValue: s.output<typeof type> = type.parse(someInput);
/**
* s.output<typeof type> = {
* _type: "image";
* asset: {
* _type: "reference";
* _ref: string;
* };
* foo: number;
* bar?: number;
* };
*/
const schema = type.schema();
/**
* const schema = {
* name: "foo",
* type: "image",
* fields: [...],
* ...
* };
*/
const type = number({
// Any of the same properties as a normal sanity schema
// https://www.sanity.io/docs/number-type
// greaterThan?: number sets both zod and validation: (Rule) => Rule.greaterThan(greaterThan)
// integer?: boolean sets both zod and validation: (Rule) => Rule.integer()
// lessThan?: number sets both zod and validation: (Rule) => Rule.lessThan(lessThan)
// max?: number sets both zod and validation: (Rule) => Rule.max(max)
// min?: number sets both zod and validation: (Rule) => Rule.min(min)
// negative?: boolean sets both zod and validation: (Rule) => Rule.negative()
// positive?: boolean sets both zod and validation: (Rule) => Rule.positive()
// precision?: number sets both zod and validation: (Rule) => Rule.precision(precision)
});
type Value = s.infer<typeof type>;
/**
* s.infer<typeof type> = number;
*/
const parsedValue: s.output<typeof type> = type.parse(someInput);
/**
* s.output<typeof type> = number;
*/
const schema = type.schema();
/**
* const schema = {
* type: "number",
* ...
* };
*/
const type = object({
// Any of the same properties as a normal sanity schema
// https://www.sanity.io/docs/object-type
fields: [
{
name: "foo",
type: s.number(),
},
{
name: "bar",
optional: true,
type: s.number(),
},
],
});
type Value = s.infer<typeof type>;
/**
* s.infer<typeof type> = {
* foo: number;
* bar?: number;
* };
*/
const parsedValue: s.output<typeof type> = type.parse(someInput);
/**
* s.output<typeof type> = {
* foo: number;
* bar?: number;
* };
*/
const schema = type.schema();
/**
* const schema = {
* name: "foo",
* type: "object",
* fields: [...],
* ...
* };
*/
This is separate from
object because, when objects are named in sanity, there are significant differences:
_type field equal to the object's name.
const type = objectNamed({
// Any of the same properties as a normal sanity schema
// https://www.sanity.io/docs/object-type
name: "aNamedObject",
fields: [
{
name: "foo",
type: s.number(),
},
{
name: "bar",
optional: true,
type: s.number(),
},
],
});
type Value = s.infer<typeof type>;
/**
* s.infer<typeof type> = {
* _type: "aNamedObject";
* foo: number;
* bar?: number;
* };
*/
const parsedValue: s.output<typeof type> = type.parse(someInput);
/**
* s.output<typeof type> = {
* _type: "aNamedObject";
* foo: number;
* bar?: number;
* };
*/
const schema = type.schema();
/**
* const schema = {
* name: "foo",
* type: "object",
* fields: [...],
* ...
* };
*/
// Use `.ref()` to reference it in another schema.
const someOtherType = array({ of: [type.ref()] });
// The reference value is used directly.
type SomeOtherValue = s.infer<typeof someOtherType>;
/**
* type SomeOtherValue = [{
* _type: "aNamedObject";
* foo: number;
* bar?: number;
* }];
*/
// The schema is made within the referencing schema
const someOtherTypeSchema = someOtherType.schema();
/**
* const someOtherTypeSchema = {
* type: "array",
* of: [{ type: "" }],
* ...
* };
*/
createSchema({
name: "default",
types: [type.schema(), someOtherType.schema()],
});
const type = reference({
// Any of the same properties as a normal sanity schema
// https://www.sanity.io/docs/reference-type
to: [someDocumentType, someOtherDocumentType],
});
type Value = s.infer<typeof type>;
/**
* s.infer<typeof type> = {
* _ref: string;
* _type: "reference";
* _weak?: boolean;
* };
*/
const parsedValue: s.output<typeof type> = type.parse(someInput);
/**
* s.output<typeof type> = {
* _ref: string;
* _type: "reference";
* _weak?: boolean;
* };
*/
const schema = type.schema();
/**
* const schema = {
* type: "reference",
* to: [...],
* ...
* };
*/
const type = slug({
// Any of the same properties as a normal sanity schema
// https://www.sanity.io/docs/slug-type
});
type Value = s.infer<typeof type>;
/**
* s.infer<typeof type> = {
* _type: "slug";
* current: string;
* };
*/
const parsedValue: s.output<typeof type> = type.parse(someInput);
/**
* s.output<typeof type> = string;
*/
const schema = type.schema();
/**
* const schema = {
* type: "slug",
* ...
* };
*/
const type = string({
// Any of the same properties as a normal sanity schema
// https://www.sanity.io/docs/string-type
// length?: number sets both zod and validation: (Rule) => Rule.length(length)
// max?: number sets both zod and validation: (Rule) => Rule.max(max)
// min?: number sets both zod and validation: (Rule) => Rule.min(min)
// regex?: Regex sets both zod and validation: (Rule) => Rule.regex(regex)
});
type Value = s.infer<typeof type>;
/**
* s.infer<typeof type> = string;
*/
const parsedValue: s.output<typeof type> = type.parse(someInput);
/**
* s.output<typeof type> = string;
*/
const schema = type.schema();
/**
* const schema = {
* type: "string",
* ...
* };
*/
const type = text({
// Any of the same properties as a normal sanity schema
// https://www.sanity.io/docs/text-type
// length?: number sets both zod and validation: (Rule) => Rule.length(length)
// max?: number sets both zod and validation: (Rule) => Rule.max(max)
// min?: number sets both zod and validation: (Rule) => Rule.min(min)
// regex?: Regex sets both zod and validation: (Rule) => Rule.regex(regex)
});
type Value = s.infer<typeof type>;
/**
* s.infer<typeof type> = string;
*/
const parsedValue: s.output<typeof type> = type.parse(someInput);
/**
* s.output<typeof type> = string;
*/
const schema = type.schema();
/**
* const schema = {
* type: "text",
* ...
* };
*/
const type = url({
// Any of the same properties as a normal sanity schema
// https://www.sanity.io/docs/url-type
});
type Value = s.infer<typeof type>;
/**
* s.infer<typeof type> = string;
*/
const parsedValue: s.output<typeof type> = type.parse(someInput);
/**
* s.output<typeof type> = string;
*/
const schema = type.schema();
/**
* const schema = {
* type: "url",
* ...
* };
*/
npm install --save sanity-typed-schema-builder
CTO at Drop Party