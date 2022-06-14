sanity-typed-schema-builder

Build Sanity schemas declaratively and get typescript types of schema values for free!

Typescript types for Sanity Values!

Get mock values for tests!

Get zod schemas for parsing values (most notably, date values into javascript Date )

Install

npm install sanity-typed-schema-builder

Usage

import { s } from "sanity-typed-schema-builder" ; const fooType = s . document ( { name : "foo" , fields : [ { name : "foo" , type : s . string ( ) , } , { name : "bar" , type : s . array ( { of : [ s . boolean ( ) , s . number ( { readOnly : true } ) ] } ) , } , { name : "hello" , optional : true , type : s . object ( { fields : [ { name : "world" , type : s . number ( ) , } , ] , } ) , } , ] , } ) ; type FooType = s . infer < typeof fooType > ; const fooMock = fooType . mock ( ) ; const parsedFoo : s . output < typeof fooType > = fooType . parse ( someInput ) ; createSchema ( { name : "default" , types : [ fooType . schema ( ) ] , } ) ;

Notable Differences:

For all types, the properties provided are the same as the sanity schema types except for these specific differences:

type is removed

type is defined via the typed methods, so they aren't required directly

name , title , description , fieldset , & group are defined in fields

For all types except document and named objects, type , name , title , description , fieldset , & group are not defined in the type but in the fields . These aren't relevant specifically to the type, but rather in their relationship to the parent object or document :

s . object ( { fields : [ { name : "foo" , title : "Foo" , description : "This is foo" , type : s . number ( { hidden : true } ) , } , ] , } ) ;

Rule.required() replaced with optional boolean in fields

For types with fields ( document , object , objectNamed , file , & image ), the fields can be marked as optional. This will both not set the validation: (Rule) => Rule.required() and type the inferred type.

s . object ( { fields : [ { name : "foo" , type : s . number ( ) , } , { name : "bar" , optional : true , type : s . number ( ) , } , ] , } ) ; type Value = s . infer < typeof type > ; const parsedValue : s . output < typeof type > = type . parse ( someInput ) ; const schema = type . schema ( ) ;

Rule.custom is typed

Custom validation is typed with a deep partial version of the value. We set it as a deep partial because values are not necessarily valid.

s . object ( { fields : [ { name : "foo" , type : s . number ( { hidden : true } ) , validation : ( Rule ) => Rule . custom ( ( value ) => { } ) , } , ] , } ) ;

preview is typed

TODO

Custom mock

Our mocks are using Faker under the hood and give default mocks. These mocks are configurable.

const type = s . string ( { mock : ( faker : Faker , path : string ) => faker . name . firstName ( ) , } ) ; const mock = type . mock ( ) ;

Custom zod

Our parsing is using Zod under the hood and has default parsing. These zod schemas are configurable.

const type = s . string ( { zod : ( zod ) => zod . transform ( ( value ) => value . length ) , } ) ; type Value = s . infer < typeof type > ; const parsedValue : s . output < typeof type > = type . parse ( "hello" ) ;

Types

Array

const type = array ( { of : [ s . boolean ( ) , s . datetime ( ) ] , } ) ; type Value = s . infer < typeof type > ; const parsedValue : s . output < typeof type > = type . parse ( someInput ) ; const schema = type . schema ( ) ;

Block

const type = block ( { } ) ; type Value = s . infer < typeof type > ; const parsedValue : s . output < typeof type > = type . parse ( someInput ) ; const schema = type . schema ( ) ;

Boolean

const type = boolean ( { } ) ; type Value = s . infer < typeof type > ; const parsedValue : s . output < typeof type > = type . parse ( someInput ) ; const schema = type . schema ( ) ;

Date

const type = date ( { } ) ; type Value = s . infer < typeof type > ; const parsedValue : s . output < typeof type > = type . parse ( someInput ) ; const schema = type . schema ( ) ;

Datetime

const type = datetime ( { } ) ; type Value = s . infer < typeof type > ; const parsedValue : s . output < typeof type > = type . parse ( someInput ) ; const schema = type . schema ( ) ;

Document

const type = document ( { name : "foo" , fields : [ { name : "foo" , type : s . number ( ) , } , { name : "bar" , optional : true , type : s . number ( ) , } , ] , } ) ; type Value = s . infer < typeof type > ; const parsedValue : s . output < typeof type > = type . parse ( someInput ) ; const schema = type . schema ( ) ;

File

const type = file ( { fields : [ { name : "foo" , type : s . number ( ) , } , { name : "bar" , optional : true , type : s . number ( ) , } , ] , } ) ; type Value = s . infer < typeof type > ; const parsedValue : s . output < typeof type > = type . parse ( someInput ) ; const schema = type . schema ( ) ;

Geopoint

const type = geopoint ( { } ) ; type Value = s . infer < typeof type > ; const parsedValue : s . output < typeof type > = type . parse ( someInput ) ; const schema = type . schema ( ) ;

Image

const type = image ( { fields : [ { name : "foo" , type : s . number ( ) , } , { name : "bar" , optional : true , type : s . number ( ) , } , ] , } ) ; type Value = s . infer < typeof type > ; const parsedValue : s . output < typeof type > = type . parse ( someInput ) ; const schema = type . schema ( ) ;

Number

const type = number ( { } ) ; type Value = s . infer < typeof type > ; const parsedValue : s . output < typeof type > = type . parse ( someInput ) ; const schema = type . schema ( ) ;

Object

const type = object ( { fields : [ { name : "foo" , type : s . number ( ) , } , { name : "bar" , optional : true , type : s . number ( ) , } , ] , } ) ; type Value = s . infer < typeof type > ; const parsedValue : s . output < typeof type > = type . parse ( someInput ) ; const schema = type . schema ( ) ;

Object (Named)

This is separate from object because, when objects are named in sanity, there are significant differences:

The value has a _type field equal to the object's name.

field equal to the object's name. They can be used directly in schemas (like any other schema).

They can also be registered as a top level object and simply referenced by type within another schema.

const type = objectNamed ( { name : "aNamedObject" , fields : [ { name : "foo" , type : s . number ( ) , } , { name : "bar" , optional : true , type : s . number ( ) , } , ] , } ) ; type Value = s . infer < typeof type > ; const parsedValue : s . output < typeof type > = type . parse ( someInput ) ; const schema = type . schema ( ) ;

const someOtherType = array ( { of : [ type . ref ( ) ] } ) ; type SomeOtherValue = s . infer < typeof someOtherType > ; const someOtherTypeSchema = someOtherType . schema ( ) ; createSchema ( { name : "default" , types : [ type . schema ( ) , someOtherType . schema ( ) ] , } ) ;

Reference

const type = reference ( { to : [ someDocumentType , someOtherDocumentType ] , } ) ; type Value = s . infer < typeof type > ; const parsedValue : s . output < typeof type > = type . parse ( someInput ) ; const schema = type . schema ( ) ;

Slug

const type = slug ( { } ) ; type Value = s . infer < typeof type > ; const parsedValue : s . output < typeof type > = type . parse ( someInput ) ; const schema = type . schema ( ) ;

String

const type = string ( { } ) ; type Value = s . infer < typeof type > ; const parsedValue : s . output < typeof type > = type . parse ( someInput ) ; const schema = type . schema ( ) ;

Text

const type = text ( { } ) ; type Value = s . infer < typeof type > ; const parsedValue : s . output < typeof type > = type . parse ( someInput ) ; const schema = type . schema ( ) ;

URL