Sanity GROQ Filter

Curated List of GROQ Filters.

Usage / Examples

Removes all references which are already present in the parent and returns only the unused references.

unusedReferences -Filter

import GroqFilter from "sanity-groq-filter" export default { name : 'documentName' , type : 'document' , fields : [ { name : 'fieldName' , type : 'array' , of : [ { type : 'reference' , to : { type : 'someReferencedType' } , options : { filter : GroqFilter . unusedReferences } } ] , validation : Rule => Rule . unique ( ) } , ] }

matches -Filter

Filters to include only documents with ${fieldName} containing the ${matchStr}.

import GroqFilter from "sanity-groq-filter" export default { name : 'documentName' , type : 'document' , fields : [ { name : 'fieldName' , type : 'array' , of : [ { type : 'reference' , to : { type : 'someReferencedType' } , options : { filter : GroqFilter . matches ( 'myField' , 'barbeque' ) } } ] , validation : Rule => Rule . unique ( ) } , ] }

excludes -Filter

Filters to exclude documents with ${fieldName} containing the ${matchStr}.

import GroqFilter from "sanity-groq-filter" options : { filter : GroqFilter . excludes ( 'myField' , 'barbeque' ) }

Further Reading

