Curated List of GROQ Filters.
Removes all references which are already present in the parent and returns only the unused references.
unusedReferences-Filter
import GroqFilter from "sanity-groq-filter"
export default {
name: 'documentName',
type: 'document',
fields: [
{
name: 'fieldName',
type: 'array',
of: [
{
type: 'reference',
to: { type: 'someReferencedType' },
options: { filter: GroqFilter.unusedReferences }
}
],
validation: Rule => Rule.unique()
},
]
}
matches-Filter
Filters to include only documents with ${fieldName} containing the ${matchStr}.
import GroqFilter from "sanity-groq-filter"
export default {
name: 'documentName',
type: 'document',
fields: [
{
name: 'fieldName',
type: 'array',
of: [
{
type: 'reference',
to: { type: 'someReferencedType' },
options: { filter: GroqFilter.matches('myField', 'barbeque') }
}
],
validation: Rule => Rule.unique()
},
]
}
excludes-Filter
Filters to exclude documents with ${fieldName} containing the ${matchStr}.
import GroqFilter from "sanity-groq-filter"
//...
options: { filter: GroqFilter.excludes('myField', 'barbeque') }
//...
npm install sanity-groq-filter
