Sanity Plugin HTML to Portable Text

This plugin is a custom input component which converts HTML into Portable Text on the fly.

Sanity is using the Portable Text -format whenever you use the block -type.

In Sanity-Studio there is a WYSIWYG -Block Content Editor which makes editing very convenient. But if you are just migrating to sanity and your source is HTML , this plugin may come in handy.

Your schema needs to define at least one block -type field to allow persisting to your schema .

Installation

Install the Sanity Plugin HTML to Portable Text with the sanity CLI

sanity install sanity-plugin-html-to-portable-text

Usage

Just add a field of htmlPortableText -type to your fields-array.

Basic Usage

fields : [ { name : 'htmlToArticleBody' , title : 'HTML to Article Body' , type : 'htmlToProtableText' , { name : 'articleBody' , title : 'Article Body' , type : 'array' , of : [ { type : 'block' } ] } ]

Example with pre-selected block

If you have multiple block -type fields, you may want to have one selected as the default.

Parameters

options : { defaultrefblock : '<name>' } ,

| Parameter | Type | Description | Default | | :---------------- | :------- | :------------------------------------- | :------------------------------------------- | | defaultrefblock | string | Optional. Name of referenced block | First block -type as defined in your schema |

fields : [ { name : 'htmlToArticleBody' , title : 'HTML to Article Body' , type : 'htmlToProtableText' , options : { refblock : 'articleBody' } , { name : 'articleBody' , title : 'Article Body' , type : 'array' , of : [ { type : 'block' , styles : [ { title : 'Unstyled' , value : 'normal' } , { title : 'H1' , value : 'h1' } , { title : 'H2' , value : 'h2' } , ] } ] } ]

Advanced Example

This example show how you may radically limit the available styles in Portable Text .

fields : [ { name : 'htmlToArticleBody' , title : 'HTML to Article Body' , type : 'htmlToProtableText' , } , { name : 'articleBody' , title : 'Article Body' , type : 'array' , of : [ { type : 'block' , styles : [ ] , lists : [ ] , marks : { decorators : [ { title : 'Bold' , value : 'strong' } , { title : 'Superscript' , value : 'sup' , blockEditor : { icon : ( ) => < div > ⤴ < / div > , render : ( { children } ) => < span > < sup > { children } < / sup > < / span > } } , ] , annotations : [ ] } ] } ]

Further reading

Features

provides a custom input component

converts HTML into Portable Text on the fly

into Portable Text on the fly introspects the schema of the parent document and finds all block -type fields

of the parent document and finds all -type fields persist converted HTML to selected block -type field of your schema

Roadmap