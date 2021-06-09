Hans
This plugin provides a custom input component which converts HTML into Portable Text on the fly.
HTML to Portable Text
This plugin is a custom input component which converts
HTML into Portable Text on the fly.
Sanity is using the
Portable Text-format whenever you use the
block-type.
In
Sanity-Studio there is a
WYSIWYG-Block Content Editor which makes editing very convenient. But if you are just migrating to
sanity and your source is
HTML, this plugin may come in handy.
Your
schema needs to define at least one
block-type field to allow persisting to your
schema.
Install the Sanity Plugin
HTML to Portable Text with the
sanity CLI
sanity install sanity-plugin-html-to-portable-text
Just add a field of
htmlPortableText-type to your fields-array.
fields: [
{
name: 'htmlToArticleBody',
title: 'HTML to Article Body',
type: 'htmlToProtableText',
{
name: 'articleBody',
title: 'Article Body',
type: 'array',
of: [ { type: 'block' } ]
}
]
If you have multiple
block-type fields, you may want to have one selected as the default.
options: { defaultrefblock: '<name>' },
| Parameter | Type | Description | Default |
| :---------------- | :------- | :------------------------------------- | :------------------------------------------- |
|
defaultrefblock |
string | Optional. Name of referenced block | First
block-type as defined in your schema |
fields: [
{
name: 'htmlToArticleBody',
title: 'HTML to Article Body',
type: 'htmlToProtableText',
options: { refblock: 'articleBody' },
{
name: 'articleBody',
title: 'Article Body',
type: 'array',
of: [
{
type: 'block',
styles: [
// we only want couple of styles to be available
{ title: 'Unstyled', value: 'normal' },
{ title: 'H1', value: 'h1' },
{ title: 'H2', value: 'h2' },
]
}
]
}
]
This example show how you may radically limit the available styles in
Portable Text.
fields: [
{
name: 'htmlToArticleBody',
title: 'HTML to Article Body',
type: 'htmlToProtableText',
},
{
name: 'articleBody',
title: 'Article Body',
type: 'array',
of: [
{
type: 'block',
// Disallow all styles
styles: [],
// Disallow all lists
lists: [],
marks: {
// Only allow these decorators
decorators: [
{ title: 'Bold', value: 'strong' },
{
title: 'Superscript',
value: 'sup',
// Define custom icon and renderer for the blockEditor
blockEditor: {
icon: () => <div>⤴</div>,
render: ({ children }) => <span><sup>{children}</sup></span>
}
},
],
// disallow links
annotations: []
}
]
}
]
HTML into Portable Text on the fly
schema of the parent document and finds all
block-type fields
HTML to selected
block-type field of your
schema
unit tests, since this is a delicate functionality
