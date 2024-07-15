Sanity Studio provides the ability to set validation rules on document types and fields. Field-level validation applies to specific fields, and gives your editors clear reasoning as to why validation failed and why.

Some validation rules are so common, they're built-in, and can be easily written as required:

defineField ( { name : 'title' , type : 'string' , validation : ( rule ) => rule . required ( ) , } )

Whereas others are more custom, and need to be written as such:

defineField ( { name : 'postal' , title : 'Postal Code' , type : 'string' , validation : ( rule ) => rule . custom ( ( postal ) => { if ( typeof postal === 'undefined' ) { return true ; } const regex = / ([ABCEGHJ-NPRSTVXY]\d[A-Z])[\s\-]?(\d[A-Z]\d) / gi ; return regex . test ( postal ) ? true : 'Not a valid postal code' ; } } ) , } )

Often, we find we're using the same custom validation rules, so it can help to have a library of validation helpers. These can then be used and re-used across multiple projects.

Below is a list of validation helpers that can be copied into your project.

import { ValidationContext } from 'sanity' ; const stringIsSlug = / ^[a-z0-9]+(-[a-z0-9]+)*$ / ; export function onlyWhenParentIs ( parentName : string , parentValue : any | Array < any > , validator ? : any , not : boolean = false , ) { return function onlyWhenParentIsValidator < RuleType > ( value : RuleType , context : ValidationContext , ) { let shouldValidate = Array . isArray ( parentValue ) ? parentValue . includes ( ( context . parent as Record < string , any > ) ?. [ parentName ] ) : ( context . parent as Record < string , any > ) ?. [ parentName ] === parentValue ; if ( not ) { shouldValidate = ! shouldValidate ; } return shouldValidate ? validator ( value , context ) : true ; } ; } export function requiredIfParentIs ( parentName : string , parentValue : any | Array < any > , message ? : string , not : boolean = false , ) { return function requiredIfParentIsValidator < RuleType > ( value : RuleType , context : ValidationContext , ) { let isRequired = ! value && Array . isArray ( parentValue ) ? parentValue . includes ( ( context . parent as Record < string , any > ) ?. [ parentName ] ) : ( context . parent as Record < string , any > ) ?. [ parentName ] === parentValue ; if ( not ) { isRequired = ! isRequired ; } return isRequired ? { message : message || 'Field is required' } : true ; } ; } export function validPostTimestamps ( otherFieldName : string , order : 'before' | 'after' , message ? : string , thisName ? : string , thatName ? : string , ) { return function validPostTimestampsValidator < RuleType > ( value : RuleType , context : ValidationContext , ) { const document = context . document ; const otherField = document ?. [ otherFieldName ] ; if ( ! value || ! otherField || typeof value !== 'string' || typeof otherField !== 'string' ) { return true ; } const thisField = Date . parse ( value ) ; const thatField = Date . parse ( otherField ) ; const compare = order === 'before' ? thatField > thisField : thatField < thisField ; const hint = order === 'before' ? 'later' : 'earlier' ; return compare ? { message : message || ` ${ thisName } ${ thisName ? ' m' : 'M' } ust be ${ hint } than ${ thatName || otherFieldName } ` , } : true ; } ; } export function validUrl ( message ? : string ) { return function validUrlValidator < RuleType > ( value : RuleType ) { if ( value && typeof value === 'string' ) { try { new URL ( value ) ; return true ; } catch ( err ) { return { message : message || 'Must be a valid URL' } ; } } return true ; } ; } export function mustStartWith ( startWith : string | Array < string > , message ? : string ) { const validationMessage = Array . isArray ( startWith ) ? ` Must start with one of " ${ startWith . join ( ', ' ) } " ` : ` Must start with ${ startWith } ` ; return function mustStartWithValidator < RuleType > ( value : RuleType ) { if ( typeof value !== 'string' ) { return true ; } const doesStartWith = Array . isArray ( startWith ) ? startWith . some ( ( prefix ) => value . startsWith ( prefix ) ) : value . startsWith ( startWith ) ; return value && doesStartWith ? true : { message : message || validationMessage } ; } ; } export function shouldBeInternalLink ( message ? : string ) { return function shouldBeInternalLinkValidator < RuleType > ( value : RuleType ) { if ( typeof value === 'string' ) { return value && value . startsWith ( '/' ) && / ^[a-zA-Z0-9\-_/?&]+$ / . test ( value ) ? { message : message || 'It is better to use the Page type as this link is internal. This will ensure it stays up-to-date automatically' , } : true ; } return true ; } ; } export function linkMustBeRelativeOrAbsolute ( message ? : string ) { return function linkMustBeRelativeOrAbsoluteValidator < RuleType > ( value : RuleType ) { if ( typeof value === 'string' ) { return value && ! value . startsWith ( '/' ) && ! value . startsWith ( 'http' ) ? { message : message || 'Link must start with "/" or "http(s)"' } : true ; } return true ; } ; } export function matchesRegex ( regex : RegExp , message ? : string ) { return function matchesRegexValidation < RuleType > ( value : RuleType ) { if ( typeof value === 'string' ) { return regex . test ( value ) ? true : { message : message || 'Invalid format' } ; } return true ; } ; } export function isSlug ( message ? : string ) { return matchesRegex ( stringIsSlug , message || 'Must contain only lowercase letters [a-z], numbers [0-9], and dashes ("-")' , ) ; }

Sanity – build remarkable experiences at scale

Sanity Composable Content Cloud is the headless CMS that gives you (and your team) a content backend to drive websites and applications with modern tooling. It offers a real-time editing environment for content creators that’s easy to configure but designed to be customized with JavaScript and React when needed. With the hosted document store, you query content freely and easily integrate with any framework or data source to distribute and enrich content.

Sanity scales from weekend projects to enterprise needs and is used by companies like Puma, AT&T, Burger King, Tata, and Figma.