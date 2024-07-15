Validation Helpers
Ever needed to validate a field only when another field has a certain value? Or run validate on two fields if neither have a value?
This portable validation helper library can sort things out in a jiffy.
Sanity Studio provides the ability to set validation rules on document types and fields. Field-level validation applies to specific fields, and gives your editors clear reasoning as to why validation failed and why.
Some validation rules are so common, they're built-in, and can be easily written as required:
defineField({
name: 'title',
type: 'string',
validation: (rule) => rule.required(),
})
Whereas others are more custom, and need to be written as such:
defineField({
name: 'postal',
title: 'Postal Code',
type: 'string',
validation: (rule) =>
rule.custom((postal) => {
if (typeof postal === 'undefined') {
return true; // Allow undefined values
}
const regex = /([ABCEGHJ-NPRSTVXY]\d[A-Z])[\s\-]?(\d[A-Z]\d)/gi;
return regex.test(postal) ? true : 'Not a valid postal code';
}
}),
})
Often, we find we're using the same custom validation rules, so it can help to have a library of validation helpers. These can then be used and re-used across multiple projects.
Below is a list of validation helpers that can be copied into your project.
import { ValidationContext } from 'sanity';
const stringIsSlug = /^[a-z0-9]+(-[a-z0-9]+)*$/;
/**
* Custom validations for use in your sanity schema field validations.
*
* All validations are wrapped in a function that allows them to be passed via rule.custom().
* They all come with a default error message which can be overridden in the function parameters.
*
* E.G.
* defineField({
* name: 'url',
* type: 'string',
* validation: (rule) => rule.custom(validUrl('URL is not valid, try again')).warning(),
* })
*
* defineField({
* name: 'publishedAt',
* type: 'datetime',
* validation: (rule) => rule
* .custom(validPostTimestamps('updatedAt', 'after', undefined, 'Published At', 'Updated At'))
* .error(),
* })
*/
/**
* Only run validation when parent field is of a certain value.
* Pass `true` to `not` parameter to only run validation when a parent field is NOT of a certain value.
*
* Accepts a single value or an array of values to compare to, and makes a strict comparison.
* Returns passed validator function if parent matches any value given in array of values, otherwise `true`.
*
* e.g. validation: (rule) =>
* rule.custom(
* onlyWhenParentIs(
* 'linkType',
* 'internal',
* matchesRegex(
* urlAnchorOrParameters,
* 'Must start with # or ? and be of valid form, e.g. "#anchor?campaign=track&value=score"',
* ),
* ),
* ),
*/
export function onlyWhenParentIs(
parentName: string,
parentValue: any | Array<any>,
validator?: any,
not: boolean = false,
) {
return function onlyWhenParentIsValidator<RuleType>(
value: RuleType,
context: ValidationContext,
) {
let shouldValidate = Array.isArray(parentValue)
? parentValue.includes((context.parent as Record<string, any>)?.[parentName])
: (context.parent as Record<string, any>)?.[parentName] === parentValue;
if (not) {
shouldValidate = !shouldValidate;
}
return shouldValidate ? validator(value, context) : true;
};
}
/**
* Set field as required if a parent field has a specific value.
* Useful for conditional logic: showing or hiding fields on a document based on another fields value.
*
* e.g. validation: (rule) =>
* rule.custom(
* requiredIfParentIs('contentLocation', PUBLICATION_LOCATION.LINK),
* ),
*/
export function requiredIfParentIs(
parentName: string,
parentValue: any | Array<any>,
message?: string,
not: boolean = false,
) {
return function requiredIfParentIsValidator<RuleType>(
value: RuleType,
context: ValidationContext,
) {
let isRequired =
!value && Array.isArray(parentValue)
? parentValue.includes((context.parent as Record<string, any>)?.[parentName])
: (context.parent as Record<string, any>)?.[parentName] === parentValue;
if (not) {
isRequired = !isRequired;
}
return isRequired ? { message: message || 'Field is required' } : true;
};
}
/**
* For two fields containing a "datetime" field, compare them and ensure this field comes before/after the other field.
* Optionally specify an error message, or override the field titles used in the default error message via `thisName` and `thatName`.
*
* e.g. validation: (rule) => rule
* .custom(validPostTimestamps('updatedAt', 'after', undefined, 'Published At', 'Updated At'))
* .error(),
*/
export function validPostTimestamps(
otherFieldName: string,
order: 'before' | 'after',
message?: string,
thisName?: string,
thatName?: string,
) {
return function validPostTimestampsValidator<RuleType>(
value: RuleType,
context: ValidationContext,
) {
const document = context.document;
const otherField = document?.[otherFieldName];
if (
!value ||
!otherField ||
typeof value !== 'string' ||
typeof otherField !== 'string'
) {
return true;
}
const thisField = Date.parse(value);
const thatField = Date.parse(otherField);
const compare = order === 'before' ? thatField > thisField : thatField < thisField;
const hint = order === 'before' ? 'later' : 'earlier';
return compare
? {
message:
message ||
`${thisName}${thisName ? ' m' : 'M'}ust be ${hint} than ${thatName || otherFieldName}`,
}
: true;
};
}
/**
* Ensure a string field is a valid URL.
*/
export function validUrl(message?: string) {
return function validUrlValidator<RuleType>(value: RuleType) {
if (value && typeof value === 'string') {
try {
new URL(value);
return true;
} catch (err) {
return { message: message || 'Must be a valid URL' };
}
}
return true;
};
}
/**
* Ensure a string field starts with a valid string, or one of an array of valid strings.
*/
export function mustStartWith(startWith: string | Array<string>, message?: string) {
const validationMessage = Array.isArray(startWith)
? `Must start with one of "${startWith.join(', ')}"`
: `Must start with ${startWith}`;
return function mustStartWithValidator<RuleType>(value: RuleType) {
if (typeof value !== 'string') {
return true;
}
const doesStartWith = Array.isArray(startWith)
? startWith.some((prefix) => value.startsWith(prefix))
: value.startsWith(startWith);
return value && doesStartWith ? true : { message: message || validationMessage };
};
}
/**
* A validation rule for detecting if a URL is a valid external URL, or if it is an internal url that could be a page link instead.
* Most used as a Warning instead of an Error in case of edge cases.
*/
export function shouldBeInternalLink(message?: string) {
return function shouldBeInternalLinkValidator<RuleType>(value: RuleType) {
if (typeof value === 'string') {
return value && value.startsWith('/') && /^[a-zA-Z0-9\-_/?&]+$/.test(value)
? {
message:
message ||
'It is better to use the Page type as this link is internal. This will ensure it stays up-to-date automatically',
}
: true;
}
return true;
};
}
/**
* A rule for ensuring a field starts with "/" or "http(s)", and as such is a relative or an absolute URL.
*/
export function linkMustBeRelativeOrAbsolute(message?: string) {
return function linkMustBeRelativeOrAbsoluteValidator<RuleType>(value: RuleType) {
if (typeof value === 'string') {
return value && !value.startsWith('/') && !value.startsWith('http')
? { message: message || 'Link must start with "/" or "http(s)"' }
: true;
}
return true;
};
}
/**
* A rule to ensure a value matches a given regex. Useful for video links from YouTube, among other things.
* Regex should start with / and end with /. E.G. /^[a-z0-9]+(-[a-z0-9]+)*$/
*/
export function matchesRegex(regex: RegExp, message?: string) {
return function matchesRegexValidation<RuleType>(value: RuleType) {
if (typeof value === 'string') {
return regex.test(value) ? true : { message: message || 'Invalid format' };
}
return true;
};
}
/**
* A rule to test if the value is a valid slug/pathname/clean URL.
*/
export function isSlug(message?: string) {
return matchesRegex(
stringIsSlug,
message ||
'Must contain only lowercase letters [a-z], numbers [0-9], and dashes ("-")',
);
}
