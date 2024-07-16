Skip to content
Go Behind the Experience to see how Tecovas brings the West to life with Sanity 🤠 July 18th

Hex Digital

Award-winning, London-based, Experience Design Agency

www.hexdigital.com
Farringdon, London, United Kingdom
Joined: July 2022
Agency
Available for work

Latest contributions

Validation Helpers
Guide

Make custom validation a breeze - a library of validation helper methods that can be included in all your Sanity projects.

About Hex

The experience design agency for organisations on a mission.

We work with companies and nonprofits to design brands, marketing websites & digital products that support their sustainability mission.

You’re trying to change the world. Design can be the difference between failure and success.

Expertise