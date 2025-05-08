Picture this common Monday morning question:

Question from the CMO: How are competitors positioning their new AI features, and does our messaging still differentiate us?

Yesterday we had to: Research competitor sites. Screenshot relevant sections. Ping Sarah to query our marketing pages. Cross-reference manually. Write analysis. Schedule meeting to discuss findings. Get answers by Friday if you're lucky.

Today we can: Ask Content Agent. It researches the web, analyzes your content, identifies gaps and opportunities—all in one conversation in under a minute.

That's the difference between AI that needs your help and Content Agent, the AI that already knows your content.

Watch the 5 minute demo with Even and Evelina showing what you can do with the Content Agent.

Join the waitlist, or keep reading to see how it works.

Content Agent starts by reading how your content is organized:

The descriptions you wrote for each field

How documents connect to each other

What's required and what's optional

The structure that makes your content reusable

The semantic meaning of the content

Then it does what generic AI tools can't: it uses that understanding to answer questions, create documents, and validate content. Respecting your content model from the first prompt.

Ask "Show me blog posts about product launches" and it doesn't just keyword search. It:

Identifies posts with that has product launch-y content

Follows references to find which products launched

Reads your field descriptions to understand context

Returns results with the relationships intact

ChatGPT needs you to paste all this context. Content Agent already has it.