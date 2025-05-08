It's here. An agent that knows your content inside out so you can research, validate, and edit what generic AI can't touch.
Carsten Schwesig
Product manager for Agent/Canvas/Portable Text Editor
Even Westvang
Co-founder and product person at Sanity
Knut Melvær
Head of Developer Community and Education
Picture this common Monday morning question:
Question from the CMO: How are competitors positioning their new AI features, and does our messaging still differentiate us?
Yesterday we had to: Research competitor sites. Screenshot relevant sections. Ping Sarah to query our marketing pages. Cross-reference manually. Write analysis. Schedule meeting to discuss findings. Get answers by Friday if you're lucky.
Today we can: Ask Content Agent. It researches the web, analyzes your content, identifies gaps and opportunities—all in one conversation in under a minute.
That's the difference between AI that needs your help and Content Agent, the AI that already knows your content.
Watch the 5 minute demo with Even and Evelina showing what you can do with the Content Agent.
Join the waitlist, or keep reading to see how it works.
Content Agent starts by reading how your content is organized:
Then it does what generic AI tools can't: it uses that understanding to answer questions, create documents, and validate content. Respecting your content model from the first prompt.
Ask "Show me blog posts about product launches" and it doesn't just keyword search. It:
ChatGPT needs you to paste all this context. Content Agent already has it.
The magic isn't just prompting in natural language. It's what Content Agent can do that generic AI tools can't.
Content Agent navigates your content like an experienced team member who knows exactly where everything lives. Ask for "blog posts about product launches," and it doesn't just search for keywords, it understands your content model and the meaning of your content.
It finds posts, identifies which ones reference products, follows those relationships to check launch dates, and even reads your field descriptions to understand the business context behind each piece.
This isn't pattern matching. It's comprehension of how your content connects, what each field means, and why those relationships matter to your organization.
Content Agent doesn't just read your content and it doesn't just generate text for you to copy and paste. It creates actual documents that match your content model perfectly, with proper references, correct field types, and valid structure throughout.
Generic AI tools give you unstructured text. Content Agent gives you production-ready drafts that fit seamlessly into your content workflow.
Ask it to "create a product launch announcement for our new feature," and the happy little helper generates a draft with all the right fields populated, references to related products linked correctly, and metadata structured exactly as your schema requires. Everything saves as a draft for your review, so you maintain full editorial control while eliminating the tedious structural work.
Content Agent understands that modern content isn't just text. It can transform images directly within your documents: adjust product photos to match variant colors, adapt visuals for different markets, or update imagery to match brand guidelines.
Our team's favorite proof? Asking it to add mullets to author photos:
Beyond the fun, this shows AI that understands visual context and executes changes directly in your CMS. No export, edit, re-upload cycle.
Content Agent doesn't stop at your content boundaries. Ask "What's trending in our industry, and have we covered it?" and it researches the web, analyzes what it finds, then cross-references that intelligence with your existing content. All in one conversation.
This means you can identify content gaps, spot emerging topics before competitors, and understand how your coverage compares to industry conversations, without switching between research tools and your CMS. It's market intelligence that's immediately actionable within your content workflow.
These capabilities work together to transform how content teams operate. Research the web, analyze your content, create schema-valid drafts, transform images. All in natural language, all within your CMS. No context-switching, no copy-paste, no broken workflows.
Content Agent bridges the gap between content teams and technical teams. Need to request a new field or suggest a schema change? It can analyze your current content model, explain how it's being used, and help you write clear, specific feature requests that developers can act on immediately.
And because Content Agent understands both Sanity's APIs and your specific setup, developers can use it too: to understand content patterns, validate changes, or explore how the content model is actually being used in practice. It becomes a shared language between teams.
Content Agent works with your existing content immediately. No migration, no setup, no code required.
There are a few things that we haven’t rolled out in the Content Agent yet.
But it has plenty of utility already. Focused, intelligent help with the content work you do every day.
Why join now:
What we need from you:
Join the waitlist to get early access.
P.S. If you use Content Agent to add mullets or other fun hair styles, then share and tag us on LinkedIn. We might send you some swag from our new store.