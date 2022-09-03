Website Meta Document

siteMeta.ts is ideally used as a singleton document within the settings/configuration section of your studio.



openGraph.ts and locale.ts can also be imported as individual objects/ fields to add anywhere into your schemas.

the siteMeta document can be fetched/queried with getSiteMeta.ts

the function also includes the groq query.



also available as a package



npm i sanity-meta



improvements and contributions welcome



github repository: https://github.com/AndreBClark/cosmic-schemas/tree/main/schemas/sanity-meta