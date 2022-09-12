Validation of Array Items

Lets assume, you have a landingpage, where editors can add different page sections in an array called contentArray .

But since you give the option to start the page with a heroSection or a text based headerSection you need to make sure, that editors don't add both or more to the content array.

You can do so by filtering the array items for the two _types you want to control and creating a headerPaths array, which you would also use to find the items and mark them as wrong in case the validation rule is broken.