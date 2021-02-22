Page 4 of 5

Normalize Portable Text blocks Migration script to normalize Portable Text blocks across your whole dataset Per-Kristian Nordnes Go to Normalize Portable Text blocks

Migration script for document types This migration scripts lets you migrate documents to a new type. Knut Melvær

Initial value template with current user Use data for the current logged in user as initial values in a new document Knut Melvær

Populate fields with data from a file upload Do something with a uploaded file and populate a field in the document based on that Per-Kristian Nordnes

Desk structure with custom roles Show different document lists based on a user's role Rune Botten

Group documents by year How to group documents by their publishedAt year using the Structure Builder API Rune Botten

GROQ query to find all movie screenings with a specific actor Find new connections in a dataset by filtering a second time on dereferenced data Bryan Robinson

Delete unused assets Script to find and delete unused assets in a dataset Espen Hovlandsdal

Delete documents by filter Migration script for deleting documents based on a GROQ filter Knut Melvær

Custom default desk pane An example of overriding the default Studio Desk pane to add some business logic around menu items. Rune Botten

Convert quotation marks for Portable Text Script to convert quotation marks in Portable Text blocks Espen Hovlandsdal

Portable Text to Plain Text A small help function to convert Portable Text blocks to plain text Espen Hovlandsdal

Conditional validation of string Validate a field only if a sibling boolean type is set to true. Geoff Ball

Podcast Schemas for running a podcast backend on Sanity.io Knut Melvær

Horizontal bar chart This is a schema we've used to create accessbile bar charts, with human-readable text for each bar. Jayne Mast

Heading, text, and illustration Schema for a text with a heading and a illustration with a caption. Knut Melvær

Nested navigation structure Recursive schema for nested navigations Knut Melvær