Getting user information with webhooks

While GROQ webhooks don't include detailed information about the user who triggered the webhook, the identity() function is available in the webhook projection. You can use this identifier to look up the user with Sanity's APIs.

This snippet shows an example GROQ webhook projection and corresponding webhook handler (using Next.js API routes).

Here is a webhook template that you can apply to your own project.

Note that error handling is omitted to highlight the basic workflow, you'll want to handle API errors appropriately.

Also note that you can probably cache user information responses to reduce the number of API calls you make.