Fetch the draft or published version of a document

Daniel Favand
Solution Engineer at Sanity.io, helping clients build great content experiences.
Visit Daniel Favand's profile
One query to fetch the draft it it exists, and fall back to the published version of a document.
coalesce(
*[_id == 'drafts.' + $documentId][0],
*[_id == $documentId][0]
)
This query uses the
coalesce GROQ function to resolve the draft version of a document, and if it doesn't exist, fall back to the published version.
Be sure to supply a
documentId as a parameter for the query.
Solution Engineer at Sanity.io, helping clients build great content experiences.