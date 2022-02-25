Filtering results for reference selectors in arrays

When you have lots of reusable content, you'll want to find ways to make finding the right piece easier. You can do this in some cases by defining a static or dynamic filter to limit what results are shown in a reference picker. For some use cases, there's another option as well:

If your field is an array (list) of references, and you are referencing multiple document types, you can use this example to filter the reference search results down.

With snippet 1, the search results will include articles and products. The documents will all be mixed together.

With snippet 2, the editor will select what type of thing they want to reference first. Then the results will only include documents of that type.