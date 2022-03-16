Optional validation for hidden fields

Validations in the studio start from the premise that the validation should pass regardless of the UI state. For example, a field might be hidden because of an author's role or because other content has not been filled in, but still required for publishing.

However, sometimes when a field is hidden it is also not required. In this case we can use the same logic to control the validation and whether the field is hidden. This makes the logic of the validation more explicit, as you will define that this field is only required in certain conditions.