Geoff Ball
Support Engineer at Sanity.io
Script to batch remove a field from all documents that match a GROQ query
/**
* THIS SCRIPT DELETES DATA!
*
* To use this script:
* 1. Put this script in your studio folder
* 2. Set FIELD_TO_REMOVE to the field you want to remove (using dot notation to drill down)
* 3. Optionally, modify the GROQ filter in fetchDocuments() to further restrict the query, if needed
* 4. Run `sanity dataset export` to backup your dataset before modifying a bunch of documents
* 5. Run `sanity exec removeField.js --with-user-token` in your terminal to delete the field from all matched documents
*/
import sanityClient from 'part:@sanity/base/client'
const client = sanityClient.withConfig({ apiVersion: '2021-12-17' })
const FIELD_TO_REMOVE = 'metadata.location'
const fetchDocuments = () => client.fetch(`*[${FIELD_TO_REMOVE} != null][0...10] {_id, _rev}`)
const buildPatches = docs => docs.map(doc => ({
id: doc._id,
patch: {
unset: [FIELD_TO_REMOVE],
ifRevisionID: doc._rev
}
}));
const createTransaction = patches =>
patches.reduce((tx, patch) => tx.patch(patch.id, patch.patch), client.transaction())
const commitTransaction = tx => tx.commit()
const editNextBatch = async () => {
const documents = await fetchDocuments()
const patches = buildPatches(documents)
if (patches.length === 0) {
console.log('No more documents to unset!')
return null
}
console.log(
`Editing batch:\n %s`,
patches.map(patch => `${patch.id} => ${JSON.stringify(patch.patch)}`).join('\n')
)
const transaction = createTransaction(patches)
await commitTransaction(transaction)
return editNextBatch()
}
editNextBatch().catch(err => {
console.error(err)
process.exit(1)
})
This script lets you unset/remove a field from documents that match a GROQ query. For example, this might be used to quickly remove sensitive data (in this code, we're removing
metadata.location).
It can be run from your terminal in a studio folder using
sanity exec removeField.js --with-user-token.
Note that this script deletes data so it is wise to export your dataset and/or test your script on a non-production dataset before running this in production.
