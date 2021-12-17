Batch remove a field

This script lets you unset/remove a field from documents that match a GROQ query. For example, this might be used to quickly remove sensitive data (in this code, we're removing metadata.location ).

It can be run from your terminal in a studio folder using sanity exec removeField.js --with-user-token .

Note that this script deletes data so it is wise to export your dataset and/or test your script on a non-production dataset before running this in production.