List Referring Documents (Backlinks) in Sanity

Note

I've created an issue in the Sanity repo requesting to export the components we built via the Sanity parts system. If they're able to fulfill the request, I'll revise this recipe to be much more straightforward.

Let's say your documents are intended to be densely linked or networked via references. Using Index as an example, let's say we have the following document types:

Course — With array of references to Lesson and a single reference to Cohort

— With array of references to and a single reference to Lesson — Part of a single course, and can reference any document type in array.

— Part of a single course, and can reference any document type in array. Post — Generic post which can reference any document type in an array.

— Generic post which can reference any document type in an array. Curated Category — Unique post which can reference any document type in an array.

— Unique post which can reference any document type in an array. Resource — A link, file, or portable text document which can reference any document type.

Our intention is to allow editors to create networked documents, so that on the client we can surface rich "backlinks" to every document that references a given course, lesson, post, category, or resource.

This is a difficult mental model to establish for editors, so we need to add a nice UX affordance to make it easier to grok the network of references, and easily navigate between them.

So, we'll add a custom Referring Documents field to each of our document schemas, which will display all the Sanity documents that reference the one an editor is viewing.

How To

We'll be using undocumented higher order components and styles sourced from the package @sanity/desk-tool, namely enhanceWithReferringDocuments and WithReferringDocuments . You can find the source code for these components in the package here and here.

1. Create your custom input component — ReferencedBy.tsx

First we’ll build a custom input component to be used in your Sanity schema later. This component uses the sanity part part:@sanity/base/with-referring-documents to grab our referring documents and return our document list.

2. Create a document list component to display your backlinks — ReferringDocumentsList.tsx

Next, we'll build another component to displays our backlinks, again using helpful parts from Sanity. We’re using IntentLink to route the editor directly to the editor in click, and Preview to render UI just like Sanity’s document panes.

3. Add CSS for the document list — ReferringDocumentsList.css

Next, we'll extend CSS from the Sanity parts system to make our list look nice. You could also do this straight in your component if you are using any CSS in JS techniques. The variables come from Sanity Desk styles, which can also be overridden if needed.

4. Add your new input to the document schema — lesson.tsx

And finally, we'll add our custom input to the document schema.

And there you have it! Pretty cool right? Sanity is starting to invest a lot of effort into connected content which opens up a really exciting new world of possibilities for editing experiences and end user features. I hope they release this feature natively!