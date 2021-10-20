Related Content

You may already be generating category pages (listing posts referencing a given category tag). But the other side can be tricky.

Then be sure to put relatedPosts into your page query as if it was another field (with subfields of course).

NOTE: You must use _rawDataCategories in your query to get the id via _ref otherwise it’s that reference is a hash instead.

Credit to for plenty of this solution, though it needed some updates... https://nimblewebdeveloper.com/blog/gatsby-generate-related-posts-at-build-time